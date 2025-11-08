'He Was Unaware It Was Govt Property': Ajit Pawar Defends Son, Says Pune Land Deal Cancelled

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday broke his silence on the controversy surrounding his son Parth Pawar’s alleged purchase of government land in Pune, insisting that the deal was made without knowledge that the plot belonged to the state. He also confirmed that the disputed transaction has now been cancelled.

Allegations of Undervaluation and Misuse of Influence

The controversy stems from allegations that a 40-acre government-owned plot was sold to Amedea Enterprises, a company in which Parth is a partner, for around Rs 300 crore — far below its estimated market value of Rs 1,800 crore. The transaction has triggered accusations of undervaluation, procedural lapses, and political interference.

Government Probe Ordered Into Rs 300-Crore Deal

Ajit Pawar said a government-appointed committee is already probing the deal and will submit its findings within a month. The decision came after an interim report by the Revenue Secretary flagged possible malpractices in the sale process.

“The registration of documents related to the deal has been cancelled, and affidavits confirming this have been submitted to the authorities. Not a single rupee has changed hands,” Pawar stated.

“The land belongs to the government and cannot be sold. Parth and his partner, Digvijay Patil, were unaware of this fact,” he added.

Pawar Claims Transaction Was Never Completed

The Deputy Chief Minister maintained that the agreement was merely an intent to purchase, not a completed sale.

“No payment was made by Parth, his company, or any member of my family to the seller, nor was possession taken. Therefore, the deal remains incomplete,” he explained.

Ajit Pawar also clarified that Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge is leading the enquiry to determine how the registration took place and who authorised it. The report is expected within a month.

FIR Filed Against Three, Parth Pawar Not Named

As the controversy deepened, the government ordered a high-level investigation, and an FIR was lodged against individuals linked to the sale, including an authorised signatory of Amedea Enterprises and a suspended sub-registrar. They face charges of misappropriation, cheating, and stamp duty evasion.

Pawar noted that while three names appear in the FIR, including that of partner Digvijay Patil, his son Parth Pawar is not among them, as he did not visit the registrar’s office or sign any documents.

Reiterating his stance, Ajit Pawar said he had instructed officials to review all land deals involving his family members and cancel any found to have irregularities.

He stressed that no pressure was exerted on any government department to facilitate the Pune land transaction.

A Day of Back-to-Back Meetings Amid Political Heat

On Friday, Pawar was seen holding a series of high-stakes meetings in a bid to manage the escalating political crisis. He first met senior NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare at his Devgiri residence, followed by a late-night meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Varsha Bungalow.

The day underscored the mounting political pressure as the controversy continued to dominate headlines.