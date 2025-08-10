Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSonepat Flooded After Heavy Rains, Men Charge Rs 500 To Tow Stranded Cars: Watch

Sonepat Flooded After Heavy Rains, Men Charge Rs 500 To Tow Stranded Cars: Watch

After days of continuous rainfall, most major roads in Sonepat have turned into virtual ponds. Commuters are blaming the civic administration.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 10:20 AM (IST)

Heavy rains in Sonepat have turned city streets into waterlogged stretches, with three to four feet of standing water bringing traffic to a standstill. Vehicles have stalled in the middle of roads, leaving drivers stranded and frustrated with the lack of proper drainage.

Amid the chaos, some local youths have seized the opportunity to make money by charging motorists to tow their vehicles out of the water. Rates reportedly range from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per vehicle. One youth, Sajan Sharma, admitted he had already pulled out 10 cars and earned Rs 4,000.

Commuters Struggle In Sonepat

After days of continuous rainfall, most major roads in Sonepat have turned into virtual ponds. Commuters are blaming the civic administration for failing to clear the water, which has damaged vehicles and disrupted normal life.

Instead of receiving free assistance, many motorists are being asked to pay to have their cars pushed or pulled to safety. The sight of people negotiating payments in the middle of flooded streets has sparked anger among residents.

Residents Criticise ‘Profiteering In Crisis’

Several locals have condemned the practice, saying it is inhumane to exploit people in distress. “People are already suffering due to the heavy rains, and this is the time to show humanity, not to make money,” said resident Surendra Pawar. “I have helped tow several cars for free. You should never take advantage of a disaster.”

While some are earning quick cash from stranded motorists, others in the city are stepping in to help without expecting payment. Residents are urging the authorities to step up relief efforts, improve drainage, and ensure that such profiteering does not become the norm during natural calamities.

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sonepat HARYANA NEWS Sonepat Floods Sonepat Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began
'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began
India
'Holds Promise Of Ending Ukraine Conflict': India Endorses US-Russia Summit In Alaska On Aug 15
'Holds Promise Of Ending Ukraine Conflict': India Endorses US-Russia Summit In Alaska
India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Breaking: Triple Shock Incidents Rock Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra And Ghaziabad In One Day
Breaking: Heavy Rains Paralyze Delhi NCR, Flooded Roads And Traffic Chaos Grip The Region
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget