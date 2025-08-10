Sonepat Flooded After Heavy Rains, Men Charge Rs 500 To Tow Stranded Cars: Watch

Heavy rains in Sonepat have turned city streets into waterlogged stretches, with three to four feet of standing water bringing traffic to a standstill. Vehicles have stalled in the middle of roads, leaving drivers stranded and frustrated with the lack of proper drainage.

Amid the chaos, some local youths have seized the opportunity to make money by charging motorists to tow their vehicles out of the water. Rates reportedly range from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per vehicle. One youth, Sajan Sharma, admitted he had already pulled out 10 cars and earned Rs 4,000.

हरियाणा के सोनीपत में बाढ़ ने जहां आम लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ा दीं,वहीं कुछ स्थानीय लोगों ने इसे कमाई का जरिया बना लिया. सड़कों पर कई फीट पानी भरने से वाहन फंस जाते हैं जिन्हें निकालने के लिए कुछ युवक 500 से 1000 रुपये तक वसूल रहे हैं. हालात का फायदा उठाते इन युवकों का वीडियो सोशल… pic.twitter.com/W2DZAquqhY — ABP News (@ABPNews) August 10, 2025

Commuters Struggle In Sonepat

After days of continuous rainfall, most major roads in Sonepat have turned into virtual ponds. Commuters are blaming the civic administration for failing to clear the water, which has damaged vehicles and disrupted normal life.

Instead of receiving free assistance, many motorists are being asked to pay to have their cars pushed or pulled to safety. The sight of people negotiating payments in the middle of flooded streets has sparked anger among residents.

Residents Criticise ‘Profiteering In Crisis’

Several locals have condemned the practice, saying it is inhumane to exploit people in distress. “People are already suffering due to the heavy rains, and this is the time to show humanity, not to make money,” said resident Surendra Pawar. “I have helped tow several cars for free. You should never take advantage of a disaster.”

While some are earning quick cash from stranded motorists, others in the city are stepping in to help without expecting payment. Residents are urging the authorities to step up relief efforts, improve drainage, and ensure that such profiteering does not become the norm during natural calamities.