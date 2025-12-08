Haryana Police Register FIR Days After Teen Basketball Player Dies In Pole Collapse

Haryana Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons after a 16-year-old basketball player, Hardik Rathi, died last month when a rusted iron hoop pole collapsed during practice in Rohtak district. The incident sparked outrage among the player’s family and sports groups, who allege severe negligence by officials responsible for maintaining the sports facility.

Lakhanmajra Police Station in-charge Samarjeet Singh confirmed that the FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint submitted by the victim’s father, Sandeep Rathi, on Saturday. The complaint seeks action against all individuals whose alleged negligence led to Hardik’s death.

Family Alleges Multiple Complaints Were Ignored

Hardik’s father accused officials of ignoring repeated written and verbal complaints regarding the deteriorating condition of the basketball court. He stated that the pole which collapsed had long been rusted and structurally weak.

Rathi further alleged that more than ₹12 lakh had been sanctioned from the local MP fund for court repairs, with an additional ₹6.20 lakh later approved, yet no work ever began.

He claimed that poor-quality poles were installed by contractors and that officials responsible for routine inspection and maintenance failed to act, leading to what he called “criminal negligence.”

Similar Incident Reported In Jhajjar

This is the second such fatal incident in Haryana in recent months. In Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district, 15-year-old Aman died after a hoop pole collapsed during practice. He succumbed to his injuries at PGIMS Rohtak. Aman’s father filed a complaint alleging negligence and demanding action against responsible officials.

The two deaths have raised serious concerns about the state of sports infrastructure in Haryana. Opposition parties criticised the government, alleging that funds meant for maintenance and safety of sports facilities are not being properly utilised.

State Announces Safety Inspections

Under pressure, Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam announced that all sports grounds and stadiums across the state will undergo safety inspections. Departments responsible for maintenance, including the Education and Panchayat departments, will now be required to submit affidavits certifying that the grounds are safe for use.

The minister said that the government has released ₹114 crore for repair, upgradation, and redevelopment of stadiums and sports grounds across Haryana.

Families Demand Accountability

Families of both Hardik and Aman have demanded strict action against negligent officials and contractors. They maintain that both deaths could have been prevented had the damaged poles been replaced in time.

Several sports organisations have joined the families in demanding reconstruction of sports facilities and regular safety audits to ensure that no athlete loses their life due to infrastructural negligence.