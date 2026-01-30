Haryana Police Officer's Daughter Dies By Suicide In PG Room; Academic Stress Suspected

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHaryana Police Officer's Daughter Dies By Suicide In PG Room; Academic Stress Suspected

A female student died by suicide in her PG accommodation in Haryana's Sirsa. Police investigations suggest academic stress as a possible cause.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 01:17 PM (IST)

A female student of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) died by suicide on Wednesday in Haryana’s Sirsa district, police said. The student, a resident of Mansa, was living in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sirsa.

The girl's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room using a dupatta. Her father is posted as a Special Police Officer (SPO) at the Sirsa Civil Lines police station.

Incident At PG Accommodation

According to the PG owner, the student had left for the university after having lunch around 9 a.m. on Wednesday but returned shortly thereafter and locked herself inside her room. When the PG cook later knocked on her door to serve lunch, there was no response. Despite repeated attempts, no sound was heard from inside. The cook then looked through a window and saw the student hanging from the ceiling fan.

The cook alerted the PG owner, following which the police were informed. Police personnel reached the spot, broke open the door, and brought the student down before shifting her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The body has been taken into custody and an investigation has been initiated.

What Preliminary Findings Suggest

Police said preliminary findings suggest that the student may have been under academic stress. However, other aspects, including possible personal relationships, are also being examined. Statements of family members are being recorded as part of the investigation.

Police further said that the student’s father frequently brought food and other essentials for her from home. Upon receiving information about the incident, he reached the hospital and stated that the student, identified as Meenakshi, was the eldest of three siblings and is survived by a younger brother and a sister. Her sudden death has left the family in deep grief.

Other family members also reached the civil hospital after being informed. Civil Lines police are continuing to record statements from the family. Sub-Inspector Rohtash Kumar of the Civil Lines police station said that while initial inquiries point to academic pressure, multiple other factors, including personal relationships, are being investigated.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
