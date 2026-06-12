Haryana Judge Swipes Right To Secret Agent On Tinder, Loses Rs 52 Lakh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haryana judicial officer defrauded over ₹52 lakh through Tinder investment scam.

Court rejected bail, citing judicial officer's indirect complaint filing.

Investigation found incomplete; accused withheld crucial digital evidence.

Bail denied; court ordered comprehensive probe of digital communications.

A Haryana judicial officer was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 52 lakh in a suspected honeytrap and investment fraud scheme after connecting with a man on Tinder who claimed to work for a secret government department.

According to the complaint, the two matched on the dating platform in November and later entered into a relationship. During their interactions, the accused, identified as “Abhimanyu Vashishth”, allegedly persuaded the officer to invest money by promising substantial financial returns.

However, when the promised profits failed to materialise, allegations of cheating and fraud emerged, leading to a criminal investigation and the eventual arrest of the accused.

Complaint Filed Through Domestic Worker

The case took an unusual turn when the complaint was not lodged by the judicial officer herself.

Instead, the First Information Report (FIR) was filed in the name of her domestic worker, who claimed she had been deceived through the online dating platform.

While hearing the accused's bail plea, a sessions court questioned the circumstances surrounding the filing of the complaint and observed that the alleged victim had not approached law enforcement directly.

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Court Questions Identity of Complainant

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler, while rejecting the accused's bail application, noted that nearly all of the disputed financial transactions had originated from the judicial officer’s bank accounts.

The court observed that the complaint did not appear to identify the actual victim and remarked that the officer had chosen to invoke the criminal justice system indirectly rather than in her own name.

The judge acknowledged that victims of romance scams may often feel embarrassed about reporting such incidents. However, the order stressed that personal discomfort could not come at the cost of a transparent and comprehensive investigation.

Investigation Found to Be Incomplete

The court also pointed to several shortcomings in the ongoing investigation.

According to the order, investigators had not yet secured the Tinder conversations through which the two allegedly first connected. The probe had also failed to obtain complete WhatsApp chat records and relevant call detail records.

The court noted that these pieces of evidence could prove crucial in establishing the nature of the relationship and the circumstances surrounding the alleged financial transactions.

Accused Criticised for Withholding Information

The order further criticised the accused for allegedly not cooperating fully with investigators.

The court observed that he had selectively produced messages sent by the judicial officer while failing to provide his own replies. It also noted that he had not granted access to his mobile phone for examination.

Describing the conduct as a game of “hide and seek”, the court said such actions had complicated the investigation and hindered efforts to establish the complete sequence of events.

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Bail Rejected, Further Probe Ordered

Given the incomplete nature of the investigation and the absence of crucial digital evidence, the court declined to grant bail to the accused.

It directed investigating agencies to obtain complete Tinder and WhatsApp records, verify the alleged meetings between the two individuals and examine the entities involved in the movement of funds.

The court also instructed authorities to expedite the forensic examination of the accused's mobile phone so that the investigation could proceed without further delay.