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English NewsCitiesHaryana Job Fraud: CBI Registers Case Against 5 For Alleged Rs 2.41 Crore Cheating

Haryana Job Fraud: CBI Registers Case Against 5 For Alleged Rs 2.41 Crore Cheating

The accused allegedly went to the extent of conducting fake examinations, medical tests and police verification, followed by three months of training, to make the recruitment process appear genuine.

Written By : Mohd Moin |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 09:33 AM (IST)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against five people for allegedly cheating job aspirants of Rs 2.41 crore on the pretext of securing them government jobs in Haryana.

According to the allegations, the accused gained the victims' trust by claiming to be relatives of an RSS leader and an inspector with the CBI. They allegedly collected between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 14 lakh from candidates promising them jobs in the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The accused allegedly went to the extent of conducting fake examinations, medical tests and police verification, followed by three months of training, to make the recruitment process appear genuine.

They allegedly cheated around 25 to 30 candidates by issuing them fake appointment letters.

The FIR mentions 12 victims, several of whom were allegedly charged between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 14 lakh for the promised jobs.

Published at : 19 Oct 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
CBI Haryana Job Fraud
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