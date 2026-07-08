Infant's Body Exhumed Four Months After Burial As Court Orders Fresh Probe

In a shocking case from Haryana's Nuh district, the body of a five-month-old infant was exhumed four months after burial following a court order for a fresh investigation into the child's death. The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the exhumation after suspicion arose that the infant may have been killed by his own mother.

The case stems from allegations made by the child's grandfather, who claimed the boy's mother murdered him to claim his deceased husband's insurance money. He also alleged that members of the woman's family were involved in the crime.

According to the complaint filed by Shamshad, a resident of Sonkh village, his son Sahil married Afsana, a resident of Nuh, in 2023. Sahil died in a road accident on September 6 last year while Afsana was around eight months pregnant. She gave birth to their son, Mohammad Ahil, on October 12.

Father Died Before Child's Birth

Shamshad said that 12 days after giving birth, Afsana took the infant to her parental home in Jaitaka village. He and other family members visited the child there on several occasions.

According to the complaint, on March 24, the family received a phone call informing them that the infant had died. They brought the child's body from Jaitaka village and buried him in the cemetery at Sonkh village.

Grandfather Alleges Murder

Shamshad alleged that his late son Sahil's accidental death insurance claim is currently pending before a court. He claimed Afsana's family killed the infant to gain control over the insurance payout.

Acting on a court order, police exhumed the child's body from the grave in Sonkh village on Tuesday and sent it to Nalhar Medical College for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

"We suspect that our grandson Ahil was murdered by his mother Afsana with the help of her father and brother. We had lodged a complaint at Nagina police station, but no FIR was registered. We then approached the court, and following the High Court's directions, the body was exhumed for a post-mortem," Shamshad said.

Medical Board Conducts Post-Mortem

A senior police officer said the body was exhumed in compliance with the court's order and a medical board at Nalhar Medical College conducted the post-mortem examination. The body was later handed back to the family.

Police said further legal action will be taken after the medical report is received, adding that the actual cause of the infant's death will only be known once the post-mortem findings are available.