Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesInfant's Body Exhumed Four Months After Burial As Court Orders Fresh Probe

Infant's Body Exhumed Four Months After Burial As Court Orders Fresh Probe

The case stems from allegations made by the child's grandfather, who claimed the boy's mother murdered him to claim his deceased husband's insurance money.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 11:34 AM (IST)

In a shocking case from Haryana's Nuh district, the body of a five-month-old infant was exhumed four months after burial following a court order for a fresh investigation into the child's death. The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the exhumation after suspicion arose that the infant may have been killed by his own mother.

The case stems from allegations made by the child's grandfather, who claimed the boy's mother murdered him to claim his deceased husband's insurance money. He also alleged that members of the woman's family were involved in the crime.

According to the complaint filed by Shamshad, a resident of Sonkh village, his son Sahil married Afsana, a resident of Nuh, in 2023. Sahil died in a road accident on September 6 last year while Afsana was around eight months pregnant. She gave birth to their son, Mohammad Ahil, on October 12.

Father Died Before Child's Birth

Shamshad said that 12 days after giving birth, Afsana took the infant to her parental home in Jaitaka village. He and other family members visited the child there on several occasions.

According to the complaint, on March 24, the family received a phone call informing them that the infant had died. They brought the child's body from Jaitaka village and buried him in the cemetery at Sonkh village.

Grandfather Alleges Murder

Shamshad alleged that his late son Sahil's accidental death insurance claim is currently pending before a court. He claimed Afsana's family killed the infant to gain control over the insurance payout.

Acting on a court order, police exhumed the child's body from the grave in Sonkh village on Tuesday and sent it to Nalhar Medical College for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

"We suspect that our grandson Ahil was murdered by his mother Afsana with the help of her father and brother. We had lodged a complaint at Nagina police station, but no FIR was registered. We then approached the court, and following the High Court's directions, the body was exhumed for a post-mortem," Shamshad said.

Medical Board Conducts Post-Mortem

A senior police officer said the body was exhumed in compliance with the court's order and a medical board at Nalhar Medical College conducted the post-mortem examination. The body was later handed back to the family.

Police said further legal action will be taken after the medical report is received, adding that the actual cause of the infant's death will only be known once the post-mortem findings are available.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 08 Jul 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana Haryana. Nuh News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Infant's Body Exhumed Four Months After Burial As Court Orders Fresh Probe
Infant's Body Exhumed Four Months After Burial As Court Orders Fresh Probe
Cities
Bengaluru MBA Graduate Arrested For Printing Fake Currency, Found Hiding In Cabinet Under Bed
Bengaluru MBA Graduate Arrested For Printing Fake Currency, Found Hiding In Cabinet Under Bed
Cities
MP Woman Delivers 4 Babies In Auto, All Newborns Die
MP Woman Delivers 4 Babies In Auto, All Newborns Die
Cities
NH-48 Cave-In, Flooded Roads: Gurugram Police Issue Work-From-Home Advisory
NH-48 Cave-In, Flooded Roads: Gurugram Police Issue Work-From-Home Advisory
Advertisement

Videos

World Affairs: Reports Claim Fresh US Strikes Near Hormuz After Alleged Shipping Attacks
Breaking news: Reports Claim Fresh US Strikes Near Hormuz as Iran Faces New Security Crisis
Global Alert: Iran Warns US of Serious Consequences After Alleged Breach of Interim Agreement
Breaking News: Reports Claim Fresh US Strikes in Southern Iran Amid Rising Gulf Tensions
Breaking News: Iran Warns US of Severe Fallout After Alleged Breach of Interim Agreement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget