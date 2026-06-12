Mumbai Airport: Beauty Queen Runner-Up Arrested In Rs 12 Crore Drug Case

Mumbai: Customs has arrested a 29-year-old woman, an employee of a private bank and runner-up in a beauty contest, for allegedly smuggling 11.8 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.8 crore into India from Bangkok.

Harsha Sunny, the woman passenger, landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Sunny works as a relationship manager with a private bank and was contestant at a beauty pagent held in Kerala last year, he said.

Customs officials allegedly found 12 packets of hydroponic weed concealed in her trolley bag.

Sunny claimed that a person befriended her during her overseas trip and asked her to carry the bag to India, the official said. She was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and produced before a court which sent her in judicial custody, the official said.

Probe is underway to identify other persons linked to the drug network, he added.

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