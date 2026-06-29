Doctor Poisons Ailing Wife On Pretext Of Giving Her Medicine In Haridwar

A shocking and heartbreaking case has come to light from Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, where a doctor allegedly murdered his ailing wife. The accused mixed a poisonous substance in water and gave it to his wife under the pretext of administering medicine. The case came to light after a Forensic Science Laboratory report confirmed that the woman had died due to poisoning.

Police said the incident was reported on February 4 in the Bahadrabad police station area. Mohammad Aneesh, a resident of Margubpur, filed a complaint alleging that his sister had been deliberately poisoned by her husband, Afzal. The complaint stated that the woman had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was undergoing treatment. Taking advantage of her condition, the accused allegedly gave her poisoned water, claiming it was medicine.

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As the woman's condition deteriorated after consuming the water, she was taken for treatment but later died. Since the circumstances appeared suspicious, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Given the seriousness of the matter, Station House Officer Amarjeet Singh personally supervised the probe. During the investigation, police collected crucial physical evidence from the scene.

After the post-mortem examination, the victim's viscera was preserved and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis. The FSL report later confirmed that the woman had died after consuming a poisonous substance, turning the case into a murder investigation. Based on scientific evidence and findings gathered during the probe, police concluded that Afzal's role had become clear.

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Efforts to arrest him were intensified after receiving information that he was attempting to flee the area. On Saturday, police arrested him near the Badhedi Rajputana Highway Bridge in the Shantarshah area. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. He told police that he had become mentally distressed due to his wife's prolonged illness and decided to kill her by poisoning her.

Police identified the accused as Afzal (38), a resident of Mirzapur Mustafabad under Bahadrabad Kotwali. After completing the necessary legal formalities, he was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.