HomeCities'Harassing Women Is In Their DNA': BJP MLA Targets Akhilesh Yadav Over Protest Outside House

BJP MLA Ketki Singh fiercely slammed the Samajwadi Party after its workers protested at her daughter's home following Singh's controversial remark against Akhilesh Yadav.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
Ballia BJP MLA Ketki Singh has launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav after SP workers staged a protest outside her daughter’s house. The protest came a day after Singh’s “return the tap” remark aimed at Akhilesh Yadav triggered controversy.

Speaking to the media, Singh accused the SP of targeting women and children. “Harassing girls, humiliating women, scaring children – it’s in their DNA. Today, they proved it. I always knew they were cowardly, but I didn’t realise they were this spineless,” she was quoted as saying by ABP News.

The MLA questioned why SP workers chose to protest at her daughter’s home. “You couldn’t face me directly? I am here, alive and sitting before you. I am enough for you. That girl is just 15-16 years old; what has she done to you? The entire state knows I was in Ballia. If you wanted to protest, you should have come to me, not her,” Singh said.

She added that the incident left her daughter shaken. “My daughter refused to go to school today. She said, ‘What if something happens to me? I’ll be alone, what will I do?’ You’ve robbed her of her peace and scarred her with trauma.”

Singh also hit out at abusive comments made against her on social media. “Since yesterday, filthy remarks have been posted about me. Am I not someone’s daughter-in-law or daughter?” she asked.

Clarifies her statement on Akhilesh Yadav

Defending her earlier comment, Singh said, “What did I say? Did I call anyone a thief? Watch the video. I only said return the tap. For that, I am being crushed and abused?”

She warned that she would not be silenced. “The more you try to suppress me, the more I will rise. The more you threaten me, the louder my answer will be. I wasn’t afraid yesterday, I am not afraid today. I am both a daughter and daughter-in-law of Ballia – the same Ballia that fought for freedom before the country was free. So fear me, and fear Ballia too.”

‘Is this SP’s future politics?’
Taking another swipe at the opposition party, Singh asked, “Is this what the SP plans for the future? Anyone who speaks against you – you will target their daughters? Those who don’t vote for you – you will harass their children?”

She announced she would raise the matter in the Assembly. “This will be my question: what action should be taken against such people? Is Akhilesh Yadav teaching his party this? Yesterday, SP’s official Twitter account was posting images of logs and saws. Don’t you feel ashamed? You couldn’t even tweet to say the girl was innocent and had nothing to do with politics. You fight the mother, and now you want to fight the daughter too?”

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party
