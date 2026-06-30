Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fifteen injured in early Tuesday naphtha pipeline fire.

Several injured workers critical; immediately shifted to hospital.

Fire cause remains undetermined; authorities continue ongoing investigation.

A massive fire broke out in a naphtha-carrying pipeline at the Haldia Refinery in West Bengal early on Tuesday, leaving at least 15 people injured, with several reported to be in critical condition.

The blaze erupted between 4 am and 5 am, when flames suddenly engulfed the pipeline. The intensity of the fire left several workers in the vicinity with burn injuries, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Visuals from the scene showed towering flames and dense black smoke billowing into the sky as rescue efforts got under way and people attempted to bring the fire under control.

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Workers Rescued, Injured Shifted to Hospital

Local residents and refinery authorities rushed to the site soon after the incident was reported and began rescue operations.

The injured workers were pulled to safety and taken to Haldia Sub-divisional Hospital for treatment. Officials said several of those injured are in critical condition, although the full extent of their injuries has not yet been disclosed.

Emergency responders continued efforts at the site as authorities monitored the situation.

Haldia, West Bengal: A fire broke out in a naphtha pipeline at the Haldia Refinery. Several workers sustained burn injuries after the blaze erupted and were rushed to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. The… pic.twitter.com/zuKReRz54a — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2026

Cause of Fire Yet to Be Determined

Factory authorities have not revealed what triggered the fire, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Officials are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the blaze before releasing further details. More information is awaited as the investigation progresses.

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What Is Naphtha?

Naphtha is a highly flammable liquid derived from crude oil during the refining process. It serves as a key feedstock in the production of fuels such as petrol and kerosene.

Because of its highly combustible nature, fires involving naphtha can spread rapidly and pose significant risks to workers and industrial facilities.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the accident or provide an updated assessment of the damage.