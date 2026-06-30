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English NewsCitiesHaldia Refinery Fire: Blaze In Naphtha Pipeline Leaves At Least 15 Injured In West Bengal | VIDEO

Haldia Refinery Fire: Blaze In Naphtha Pipeline Leaves At Least 15 Injured In West Bengal | VIDEO

At least 15 people were injured after a massive fire broke out in a naphtha-carrying pipeline at the Haldia Refinery in West Bengal early on Tuesday.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fifteen injured in early Tuesday naphtha pipeline fire.
  • Several injured workers critical; immediately shifted to hospital.
  • Fire cause remains undetermined; authorities continue ongoing investigation.

A massive fire broke out in a naphtha-carrying pipeline at the Haldia Refinery in West Bengal early on Tuesday, leaving at least 15 people injured, with several reported to be in critical condition.

The blaze erupted between 4 am and 5 am, when flames suddenly engulfed the pipeline. The intensity of the fire left several workers in the vicinity with burn injuries, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Visuals from the scene showed towering flames and dense black smoke billowing into the sky as rescue efforts got under way and people attempted to bring the fire under control.

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Workers Rescued, Injured Shifted to Hospital

Local residents and refinery authorities rushed to the site soon after the incident was reported and began rescue operations.

The injured workers were pulled to safety and taken to Haldia Sub-divisional Hospital for treatment. Officials said several of those injured are in critical condition, although the full extent of their injuries has not yet been disclosed.

Emergency responders continued efforts at the site as authorities monitored the situation.

Cause of Fire Yet to Be Determined

Factory authorities have not revealed what triggered the fire, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Officials are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the blaze before releasing further details. More information is awaited as the investigation progresses.

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What Is Naphtha?

Naphtha is a highly flammable liquid derived from crude oil during the refining process. It serves as a key feedstock in the production of fuels such as petrol and kerosene.

Because of its highly combustible nature, fires involving naphtha can spread rapidly and pose significant risks to workers and industrial facilities.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the accident or provide an updated assessment of the damage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the fire incident occur?

The fire broke out in a naphtha-carrying pipeline at the Haldia Refinery in West Bengal. It occurred early on Tuesday morning, between 4 am and 5 am.

How many people were injured in the fire?

At least 15 people were injured, with several reported to be in critical condition. The injured workers were taken to Haldia Sub-divisional Hospital for treatment.

What is naphtha?

Naphtha is a highly flammable liquid derived from crude oil during the refining process. It serves as a key feedstock in the production of fuels such as petrol and kerosene.

Has the cause of the fire been determined?

No, the factory authorities have not yet revealed what triggered the fire. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, and more information is awaited.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal News Haldia News Fire News
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