Gurugram Cops Cremate Murder Victim's Body As Unidentified; SHO Suspended

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gurugram SHO suspended for negligence in Manchanda murder case.

Supreme Court sought affidavits after police failed identification upload.

Manchanda's ex-colleague and partner arrested for his murder.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Gurugram’s Badshahpur police station has been suspended over alleged negligence in the murder case of 31-year-old real estate professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda. SHO Rajesh Bagri and other police personnel have been accused of treating Manchanda’s body as unidentified and cremating it without uploading its details to the police database ZIPNET.

The matter has reached the Supreme Court, following which disciplinary action has been initiated against five police personnel. Gurugram Police confirmed on Thursday that Bagri had been suspended in connection with the alleged lapses.

The case centres on the failure to upload details of the unidentified body to the inter-state police database, which could have helped Manchanda’s family identify him before his cremation.

What Happened In The Case?

According to news agency PTI, Manchanda’s body was recovered from a drain in Badshahpur on September 10, 2026. However, the details were not uploaded to the Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET), an inter-state database used to share information about unidentified bodies and missing persons.

The body was cremated before his family could get an opportunity to identify him. The alleged failure to follow the prescribed procedure has led to scrutiny of the police personnel involved.

Supreme Court Seeks Affidavits From Police Chiefs

Manchanda’s sister, Harsimran Manchanda, approached the Supreme Court, alleging that the police had failed to enter her brother’s details in the inter-state database despite recovering his body.

Taking note of the matter, the Supreme Court sought personal affidavits from the police commissioners of Delhi and Gurugram. Officials said disciplinary action had subsequently been initiated against five Gurugram Police personnel, including the suspended SHO.

Who Was Yuvraj Singh Manchanda?

Manchanda, a resident of Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, worked as a sales manager at Adani Realty in Gurugram. His former colleague, Anya Vats, and her live-in partner, Sanyam Sachdeva, have been accused of conspiring to shoot him dead.

Vats and Manchanda had previously worked at the same company. Vats was dismissed in 2022 over allegations of financial irregularities, while Manchanda continued working there. The two were also involved in a dispute over financial transactions, according to the account provided in the report.

How Was Manchanda Killed?

Vats allegedly harassed Manchanda before conspiring with Sachdeva to shoot him. The accused allegedly dumped his body in a drain near Badshahpur.

Police recovered the body in a badly decomposed condition. However, the prescribed procedure required the details of an unidentified body to be uploaded to ZIPNET to facilitate identification. The rules provide for cremation after 72 hours if the body remains unidentified, but the alleged failure to upload the details has raised questions about whether the procedure was followed.

Police have arrested Vats and Sachdeva from Uttarakhand’s Kainchi Dham in connection with the murder.