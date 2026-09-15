Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gurugram biker hit by speeding car, driver arrested in Dausa.

Victim filed complaint; police added attempt to murder charges.

Kalyan Bainsla, 33, was arrested near Rajasthan’s Dausa on Tuesday, two days after he allegedly hit a woman biker with his speeding car on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, police said.

According to the police, Bainsla had made indecent comments towards the woman before hitting her from behind, sending her skidding several metres on the road.

The accused also tried to escape police custody after his arrest on the pretext of urinating. He sustained minor injuries after falling during the attempt and was given first aid at a hospital, an officer said, as per PTI.

Bainsla, a resident of Chandhat in Haryana’s Palwal district, runs a gym and also works as a realtor. He is married and has two children.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz allegedly involved in the incident is registered in the name of an acquaintance but was found in Bainsla’s possession and has been impounded, police said.

Police Trace Accused After He Switches Off Phone

Gurugram DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar said Bainsla switched off his mobile phone and absconded after giving an interview to the media.

Three police teams were formed to track him, and he was eventually arrested in Dausa, Rajasthan, the officer said.

Police also detained Bainsla’s friend Lovneesh, who was allegedly in the car when the incident took place. Lovneesh is a distant cousin of Bainsla and his role in the case is being ascertained.

Dausa Sadar SHO Yudhishthir said Lovneesh allegedly took Bainsla away from the spot after the incident, while another friend, Pramod, allegedly helped him flee from Tikri Gurjar village in Palwal. Pramod has also been apprehended by Gurugram Police, the SHO said.

Woman Biker Files Complaint, Charges Added

The case came to light after the woman biker, Shivani Chauhan, alias ‘Siya’, 27, shared a video on Instagram on September 14, saying that a car had struck her on Golf Course Road the previous morning.

Police tried to contact her, but as no formal complaint was initially filed, they registered a suo motu case at Sector 56 Police Station, DCP Kumar said.

Following Bainsla’s arrest, Chauhan joined the investigation on Tuesday and submitted a formal complaint alleging that Bainsla had been stalking her, made obscene comments and intentionally hit her bike.

Based on her complaint, police added Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 78 (physical and digital stalking) and Section 79 (acts against the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the FIR.

“We have arrested him from Dausa in Rajasthan. We will take him on police remand after he is produced in a city court, while the role of his friend is being verified,” Kumar said.

Chauhan will also be produced before a court for recording her statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, he added.

Accused Claims It Was An Accident

Advocate Naveen Baisla, representing the accused, said his client fled the collision site because he feared being beaten by a mob. He also alleged that the biker group was speeding and provoking the accused.

“There were around 25 to 30 bike riders at the scene. They were riding at 120 to 160 kilometres per hour,” the lawyer said, alleging that videos shared by Siya and another rider had been “edited and planted”.

Bainsla has claimed that the incident was merely an accident and that there was no deliberate intent to hit the biker.

In a video, Chauhan questioned why Bainsla did not stop at the scene if it was an accident. She also alleged that she was targeted because she was a woman and said she could have died but was saved by the protective gear she was wearing.

FIR Initially Registered For Rash Driving

According to ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi, the FIR was initially registered under Section 281 of the BNS for rash driving and Section 125 for causing hurt.

Police said they are continuing to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident and the roles of the people allegedly involved.