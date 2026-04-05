A 26-year-old bike taxi rider and his 24-year-old passenger lost their lives after a car travelling on the wrong side rammed into them on Dharm Marg in Sector 57 of Gurugram early Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ritik Kumar, the rider, a native of Motihari who was living in Sector 17, and Kartik Suresh, a college student residing in Sector 60. Kumar was operating the bike taxi, while Suresh was travelling as a pillion rider, according to Hindustan Times.

Collision Near Society Gate

As per the HT report, the accident occurred between 2 am and 2:30 am near the entrance of The Legend Society. Suresh was returning home after attending a friend’s birthday party and had booked a bike taxi. He was around four kilometres away from his residence when the incident took place.

A black Tata Harrier, carrying an Uttar Pradesh registration number, reportedly entered Dharm Marg from Golf Course Extension Road on the wrong side and collided with the scooter. Two people were inside the SUV at the time.

Impact Threw Victims Several Feet, Bike Split Into Two

The force of the collision was severe, throwing both victims 15 to 20 feet away. They sustained critical injuries, and the scooter was shattered into two parts, with debris scattered across nearly 100 metres, investigators told HT.

A senior police officer said the SUV also suffered damage, but its occupants fled the scene on foot without offering assistance.

“Some commuters spotted the victims and alerted the police control room after which police reached the spot from Sector 56 police station. Looking at the situation, they arranged private ambulances and rushed them to two separate hospitals,” the officer said.

Kumar, who worked at a private firm during the day and drove a bike taxi at night, was taken to a private hospital in Sector 51, where he was declared dead on arrival. Suresh was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A but died within an hour during treatment.

Family Statement And Police Action

“My son had left home on Friday night to attend birthday party of a friend,” stated the deceased passenger’s father, Mathur Shankara Narayan Suresh, in the complaint, adding that he identified his son through photographs shown at the spot.

Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Turan said both vehicles have been seized and efforts are underway to arrest the driver of the SUV.

“An FIR was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 56 police station,” he said, adding that it will be determined after the driver’s arrest whether he was under the influence of alcohol. No liquor or suspicious substance was found in the vehicle, the report added.