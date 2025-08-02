A series of so-called ‘women’s safety’ posters warning that attending late-night parties could lead to “rape or gang rape” has triggered massive outrage across Ahmedabad, with citizens slamming the campaign as sexist, fear-driven, and alarmingly tone-deaf. The posters, written in Gujarati, were reportedly backed by the city’s traffic police and spotted in areas such as Sola and Chandlodia.

Boldly printed statements like “Do not take your friend to dark, isolated areas. What if there is a rape or gang rape?” have left residents and activists furious over the blatant victim-blaming and moral policing embedded in the messaging.

At the centre of the controversy is a local group named Satarkta, whose name appears on the posters alongside the Ahmedabad Traffic Police as the official sponsor, according to a report by The Times of India. Senior police officials, including Neeta Desai, DCP (Traffic West), and Shailesh Modi, ACP (Traffic Admin), confirmed that Satarkta had received permission to put up traffic awareness posters. However, they now claim they were unaware of the inappropriate content.

“We never approved such language. It is unacceptable,” said N.N. Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), adding that permission was granted strictly for traffic-related messaging, not for spreading alarmist and misogynistic warnings. “The posters have now been removed,” confirmed ACP Modi, who also admitted that the content appeared “indecent.”

Despite the damage control, public anger shows no signs of abating.

“How could such insensitive messaging that subtly blames women for sexual violence be allowed under official sanction?” questioned Dr Bhumi Patel, a resident of Ghatlodia. “What kind of scrutiny was done before granting permission?”

Others echoed similar sentiments, calling out the moral overtones disguised as public safety advice. “These posters reduce women’s safety to a matter of behavioural control rather than systemic protection,” said Gayatri Shah, a fitness trainer from Bodakdev. “They send the wrong message, that women’s actions are to blame, rather than institutional failures to ensure safety.”

Minal Solanki from Nehrunagar pointed out that the posters reflect a troubling mindset. “They promote fear and pass the responsibility for safety onto women, instead of holding authorities accountable.”