Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Attending Late-Night Parties Could Invite Rape': Gujarat Police's Sexist Poster Triggers Outrage

'Attending Late-Night Parties Could Invite Rape': Gujarat Police's Sexist Poster Triggers Outrage

Ahmedabad citizens are outraged by "women's safety" posters warning of rape at late-night parties.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 01:00 PM (IST)

A series of so-called ‘women’s safety’ posters warning that attending late-night parties could lead to “rape or gang rape” has triggered massive outrage across Ahmedabad, with citizens slamming the campaign as sexist, fear-driven, and alarmingly tone-deaf. The posters, written in Gujarati, were reportedly backed by the city’s traffic police and spotted in areas such as Sola and Chandlodia.

Boldly printed statements like “Do not take your friend to dark, isolated areas. What if there is a rape or gang rape?” have left residents and activists furious over the blatant victim-blaming and moral policing embedded in the messaging.

At the centre of the controversy is a local group named Satarkta, whose name appears on the posters alongside the Ahmedabad Traffic Police as the official sponsor, according to a report by The Times of India. Senior police officials, including Neeta Desai, DCP (Traffic West), and Shailesh Modi, ACP (Traffic Admin), confirmed that Satarkta had received permission to put up traffic awareness posters. However, they now claim they were unaware of the inappropriate content.

“We never approved such language. It is unacceptable,” said N.N. Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), adding that permission was granted strictly for traffic-related messaging, not for spreading alarmist and misogynistic warnings. “The posters have now been removed,” confirmed ACP Modi, who also admitted that the content appeared “indecent.”

Despite the damage control, public anger shows no signs of abating.

“How could such insensitive messaging that subtly blames women for sexual violence be allowed under official sanction?” questioned Dr Bhumi Patel, a resident of Ghatlodia. “What kind of scrutiny was done before granting permission?”

Others echoed similar sentiments, calling out the moral overtones disguised as public safety advice. “These posters reduce women’s safety to a matter of behavioural control rather than systemic protection,” said Gayatri Shah, a fitness trainer from Bodakdev. “They send the wrong message, that women’s actions are to blame, rather than institutional failures to ensure safety.”

Minal Solanki from Nehrunagar pointed out that the posters reflect a troubling mindset. “They promote fear and pass the responsibility for safety onto women, instead of holding authorities accountable.”

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Poster Gujarat Ahmedabad News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Auto
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
Entertainment
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Advertisement

Videos

Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Pragya Thakur Slams Congress After Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Raises Alarm Over Unregulated Construction in Himachal Pradesh | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget