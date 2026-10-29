Gujarat Court Cites Manusmriti, Vedas As 3 Get Life Term In Cow Slaughter Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat court sentenced three individuals for cow slaughter, beef possession.

Judge cited Hindu scriptures, underscoring the cow's religious significance.

Deputy CM hailed verdict, stressing the state's anti-slaughter law.

Gandhinagar, Oct 29 (PTI) A court in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in a cow slaughter case after they were found in possession of 277 kg of beef, citing Hindu scriptures to underscore the religious significance of the cow.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi hailed the verdict, calling it a clear message that the law will never spare those who commit cow slaughter in the state.

In his judgment on Monday, Additional Sessions Judge BR Rajput also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the convicts, Vasim Qureshi, Mohammad Rafiq Qureshi, and Asfaq Bahelim.

Quoting the Manusmriti, an ancient Sanskrit text, the court observed that the cow is not merely an animal but is regarded as a pillar of material prosperity and ‘dharma’ (righteousness).

“Sage Manu entrusted the primary responsibility for the protection and care of cattle to the ‘Vaishya’ class. Furthermore, in the context of ‘Arsha Vivaha’ (a traditional form of Vedic marriage), the pair -- a cow and a bull -- holds special significance,” the judge said.

Further quoting the Vedas and other Hindu scriptures, the court said that when drops of ‘amrita’ (nectar) fell to the earth through the power of penance, the divine cow Kamadhenu emerged and came to be regarded as the progenitor of all bovine species on earth.

“The cow is regarded as the ‘mother of the world’, serving as an abode for 33 crore deities. Her four legs are symbolic of the four Vedas, the court said.

According to the prosecution, six persons were arrested with 277 kg of beef and weapons allegedly used to slaughter cows and a vehicle meant to transport the meat after a raid on a house in Jamla village of Gandhinagar district on August 22, 2024.

The prosecution said a father-son duo would purchase weak or non-lactating buffaloes. They would then bring four individuals from Ahmedabad to their home and have the animals slaughtered in a cruel manner for beef, all for the sake of financial gain.

Citing the investigation, the prosecution said the accused intended to sell the beef to one Ghulam Moin. After the trial, the court found three of the six men guilty. The prosecution produced 54 witnesses and 18 pieces of documentary evidence to establish the charges.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulated the Gandhinagar police and the prosecution for the “accurate investigation and presenting strong evidence” that led to the sentencing.

“This verdict under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act is a clear message that the law will never spare those who commit cow slaughter in Gujarat. Protecting the cow mother is Gujarat’s unwavering resolve. Congratulations to the Gandhinagar Police and the government side for the accurate investigation and presenting strong evidence,” he said.

Through a 2017 amendment to the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 1954, the Gujarat government had enhanced punishment for those found guilty of cow slaughter to life imprisonment, making it the first state in the country to make cow slaughter punishable with such a sentence.

The Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Bill approved by the legislative assembly has a provision for ten years’ imprisonment for transportation, storage or sale of beef.

In 2011, when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, the state government had imposed a complete ban on slaughter of cows, transportation and selling of cow meat by amending the said Act.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.