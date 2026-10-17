The explosion occurred at SynZeal Pharmachem in the Saykha GIDC area, Vagra taluka, Bharuch district, Gujarat.
Gujarat: 5 Workers Killed, 5 Injured In Explosion At Chemical Manufacturing Unit In Bharuch
An explosion at a chemical manufacturing unit in Bharuch's Saykha industrial area claimed five lives and left five workers injured.
- Five workers died, five injured in Gujarat chemical blast.
- Explosion occurred during hydrogenation process at SynZeal Pharmachem.
- Blast triggered toxic methylene dichloride gas leak at site.
- Officials investigating the explosion's cause at the industrial unit.
Bharuch, Oct 17 (PTI) As many as five workers were killed and five others injured after an explosion ripped through a chemical manufacturing unit in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, officials said on Saturday.
The blast occurred around 10 pm on Friday during a hydrogenation process at SynZeal Pharmachem in the Saykha GIDC area in Vagra taluka, triggering a toxic leak of methylene dichloride (MDC) gas, they said.
SynZeal Pharmachem, set up in Saykha only a year ago, has been manufacturing pharma intermediaries, Bharuch Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manisha Manani said.
The explosion, suspected to have occurred during a hydrogenation process, was so powerful that it ripped apart the reactor tank, scattering machinery parts across the premises, she said.
Superintendent of Police Akshyaraj Makwana told PTI that five people were killed in the blast, while five others sustained injuries.
The deceased were identified as Jaydeep Maheshbhai Patel and Bhavik Dilipkumar Vasava, both hailing from Amod; Vrund Talaviya from Talala in Gir Somnath district and Uttar Pradesh natives Aniket Harilal Gautam and Arjunkumar Ramsingh Gautam, he said.
The injured workers, Pavankumar Ramsingh Gautam, Mausamkumar Ramsevak Yadav, Shivdayal Ramavatar Yadav, Pratik Pravin Prajapati and Priyanshu Bahadurlal, who hailed from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, are undergoing treatment, Makwana said.
An official of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) said the blast during the hydrogenation process triggered a leak of methylene dichloride (MDC) gas.
Officials from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, DISH and police reached the spot, and the cause of the explosion is being investigated.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the chemical unit explosion take place?
How many people were affected by the explosion?
Five workers were killed and five others sustained injuries in the blast. The injured are currently undergoing treatment.
What caused the explosion and what gas leaked?
The explosion is suspected to have occurred during a hydrogenation process, ripping apart a reactor tank. This triggered a toxic leak of methylene dichloride (MDC) gas.
What type of products does SynZeal Pharmachem manufacture?
SynZeal Pharmachem, which was set up a year ago, specializes in manufacturing pharma intermediaries.