Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGujarat: 2 Workers Dead, 2 Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Gas At Factory

Gujarat: 2 Workers Dead, 2 Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Gas At Factory

In Anand, Gujarat, two workers died and two were hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a food processing factory tank. Police registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 11:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Anand (Guj), Aug 22 (PTI) Two workers died and as many were hospitalised after they inhaled toxic gas while cleaning the tank of a food processing factory in Gujarat's Anand district on Friday, police said.

Two workers suffocated to death after entering a tank of an effluent treatment plant at Ekta Fresh Food Company in Sokhada village of Khambhat taluka, an official said.

Two other workers were shifted to a hospital in a critical condition and were undergoing treatment, he said.

The incident occurred in the morning, when one of the victims, Kishan Baraiya (27), entered the tank to open a block and fell unconscious due to the toxicity of the gas, the official from Khambat rural police station said.

He said the other worker, Arvind Harijan (63), who ventured inside to save him, also met the same fate.

Two more workers were also affected by the gas. All four were pulled out and rushed to a hospital, where Baraiya and Harijan were declared dead, he said.

An FIR was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which outlines the procedure for the police to investigate and report on deaths under suspicious circumstances, the official said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 11:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
GUJARAT NEWS Gujarat
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
India
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
India
PM Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug 29-Sep 1 For Key Summits: Check Details
PM Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug 29-Sep 1 For Key Summits: Check Details
India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Advertisement

Videos

Pawan Agarwal, Director of Good Money Man talks about Thematic Advantage Fund
Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget