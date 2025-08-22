Gujarat: 2 Workers Dead, 2 Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Gas At Factory

Anand (Guj), Aug 22 (PTI) Two workers died and as many were hospitalised after they inhaled toxic gas while cleaning the tank of a food processing factory in Gujarat's Anand district on Friday, police said.

Two workers suffocated to death after entering a tank of an effluent treatment plant at Ekta Fresh Food Company in Sokhada village of Khambhat taluka, an official said.

Two other workers were shifted to a hospital in a critical condition and were undergoing treatment, he said.

The incident occurred in the morning, when one of the victims, Kishan Baraiya (27), entered the tank to open a block and fell unconscious due to the toxicity of the gas, the official from Khambat rural police station said.

He said the other worker, Arvind Harijan (63), who ventured inside to save him, also met the same fate.

Two more workers were also affected by the gas. All four were pulled out and rushed to a hospital, where Baraiya and Harijan were declared dead, he said.

An FIR was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which outlines the procedure for the police to investigate and report on deaths under suspicious circumstances, the official said.

