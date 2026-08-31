India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesFour Killed After Truck Crashes Into Car On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida

Four Killed After Truck Crashes Into Car On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida

The accident took place under the jurisdiction of the Jewar police station, where a Rajasthan-registered truck was travelling from Noida towards Agra.

Written By : Ravindra Jayant |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 11:11 AM (IST)

A horrific road accident took place on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. A truck travelling from Noida towards Agra in the Jewar police station area went out of control, broke through the divider and railing, entered the opposite lane and collided head-on with an oncoming car.

All four occupants of the car died while undergoing treatment at a hospital following the accident. Police, who reached the spot after being alerted, have taken the truck driver into custody. The process of identifying the deceased has begun so that their families can be informed.

Truck Was Travelling From Noida Towards Agra

The accident took place under the jurisdiction of the Jewar police station, where a Rajasthan-registered truck was travelling from Noida towards Agra.

The truck suddenly went out of control and broke through the divider railing before entering the opposite lane, towards Mathura-Noida. At the same time, a Delhi-registered car coming from the opposite direction was hit directly by the truck.

The collision was so severe that the car was badly damaged and all four occupants sustained serious injuries.

Four Declared Dead At Hospital

As soon as the police received information about the accident, personnel from the Jewar police station reached the spot and rushed all the injured to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared all four dead. Police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Following the accident, police took the truck driver into custody and further legal proceedings are underway. The damaged vehicles were removed from the site and traffic movement was restored. The situation is now normal.

The accident has once again raised questions over efforts to prevent road crashes on the expressway.

Published at : 31 Aug 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway Noida News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Four Killed After Truck Crashes Into Car On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida
Four Killed After Truck Crashes Into Car On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida
Cities
16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Inside Sleeper Bus In Delhi, Driver And Conductor Arrested
16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Inside Sleeper Bus In Delhi, Driver And Conductor Arrested
Cities
Nepal Flash Floods: SDRF Recovers 4 More Bodies From Gandak River In UP's Kushinagar; 13 So Far
Nepal Flash Floods: 4 More Bodies Recovered From Gandak River In UP's Kushinagar; 13 So Far
Cities
Himachal School Gets Rs 17.5 Crore New Building: CM Sukhu Lays Foundation Stone In Hamirpur
Himachal School Gets Rs 17.5 Crore New Building: CM Sukhu Lays Foundation Stone In Hamirpur
Advertisement

Videos

RAHUL GANDHI FIR: Haldwani purification controversy takes a new turn as an FIR is registered against Rahul Gandhi
ANKIT BALIYAN CASE: Police eliminate two accused as the search for the remaining suspects continues
Horrific Crime Unleashed: 11-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped inside Moving Sleeper Bus in Delhi
Delhi Crime: Delhi Cab Driver Molests Nursery Student
TENSIONS ERUPT AGAIN: America and Iran exchange military strikes after a period of relative calm.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget