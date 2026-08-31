Four Killed After Truck Crashes Into Car On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida

A horrific road accident took place on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. A truck travelling from Noida towards Agra in the Jewar police station area went out of control, broke through the divider and railing, entered the opposite lane and collided head-on with an oncoming car.

All four occupants of the car died while undergoing treatment at a hospital following the accident. Police, who reached the spot after being alerted, have taken the truck driver into custody. The process of identifying the deceased has begun so that their families can be informed.

Truck Was Travelling From Noida Towards Agra

The accident took place under the jurisdiction of the Jewar police station, where a Rajasthan-registered truck was travelling from Noida towards Agra.

The truck suddenly went out of control and broke through the divider railing before entering the opposite lane, towards Mathura-Noida. At the same time, a Delhi-registered car coming from the opposite direction was hit directly by the truck.

The collision was so severe that the car was badly damaged and all four occupants sustained serious injuries.

Four Declared Dead At Hospital

As soon as the police received information about the accident, personnel from the Jewar police station reached the spot and rushed all the injured to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared all four dead. Police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Following the accident, police took the truck driver into custody and further legal proceedings are underway. The damaged vehicles were removed from the site and traffic movement was restored. The situation is now normal.

The accident has once again raised questions over efforts to prevent road crashes on the expressway.