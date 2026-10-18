Greater Noida Family Deaths: Father Suspected Of Mixing Poison In Noodles

A property dispute is suspected to be linked to the deaths of five members of a family found at their home in Greater Noida, police sources told NDTV on Sunday. Investigators suspect that the deaths may have been a case of suicide involving poisoning.

Mahesh, 37, his wife Lalita, 35, their daughter Mishti, 7, and their sons Laddu, 11, and Sakshat, 3, were found dead in a room at their house in Nagla Shri Padam village around 8 am on Saturday.

The incident was initially suspected to be a case of food poisoning. The family had reportedly visited a local fair on Friday evening, returned home around 10 pm and eaten noodles for dinner. However, police sources later said Mahesh had allegedly mixed poison into the noodles.

Audio Note Recovered From Father's Phone

Investigators have also recovered an audio recording from Mahesh's phone in which he allegedly held his two sisters and a brother-in-law responsible for the deaths, police sources told NDTV.

Mahesh's sisters and one of his brothers-in-law have since been taken into custody.

Neeraj, Mahesh's sister-in-law, told NDTV that a long-running dispute over the division of family property had created tensions among relatives. She also alleged that she was forced to leave the house after her husband's death and said Mahesh had assured her that the family would eventually live together again.

Officials Suspect Poisoning, Not Food Poisoning

Food safety officials who inspected the site also indicated that the incident appeared to involve poisoning rather than food contamination. Food Safety Officer OP Singh said the team examined food packaging and other materials recovered from the spot but found no expired products.

"It does not appear to be a case of food poisoning. We suspect it is a case of poisoning involving a toxic substance," Singh told news agency PTI.

He added that there was no information suggesting the family members had suffered from vomiting or diarrhoea, symptoms commonly associated with food poisoning.

Citing information provided by local residents, Singh said foam had reportedly been seen coming from the mouth of one of the children.