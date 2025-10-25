Greater Noida Dalit Youth, Beaten On Birthday Over 'Status', Dies; Oppn Slams BJP Govt

A Dalit youth, Aniket Jatav, succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital on Friday, days after he was brutally attacked during his birthday celebration outside his home in the Rabupura area of Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. The tragic incident has reignited debates over caste violence and law enforcement, drawing attention from political leaders as Bihar gears up for crucial assembly elections.

Two men, identified as Yuvraj and Jitu, have been arrested in connection with the attack on October 15, police said. Efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining suspects, according to Rabupura SHO Sujeet Upadhyay.

Community Grieves Amid Heavy Police Presence

Grief and tension gripped Mohalla Ambedkar as Aniket’s body was brought home under heavy police presence. Negotiations lasting nearly an hour were required before the family allowed the cremation to proceed, amid demands for swift justice.

The Attack and Its Aftermath

Aniket, whose exact age varies across reports, worked as a mechanic and driver. Witnesses said he was attacked by “upper-caste” men shortly after cutting his birthday cake. His uncle Sumit, who was also assaulted during the incident, bore visible injuries, including a swollen right eye.

The community’s anguish was palpable on Friday. Male mourners gathered on charpoys and plastic chairs outside Aniket’s home near Ambedkar Chowk, while inside, waves of wailing women echoed the family’s grief.

Political Leaders Rush to Offer Support

Political leaders wasted no time visiting the bereaved family. Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh of the BJP sat quietly among the mourners before informing reporters that he had arranged a call with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who “assured strict action.” Leaders from the BSP and Samajwadi Party also visited, pledging support to the family.

The incident quickly became a flashpoint for opposition criticism. Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed took to social media platform X to condemn the handling of caste violence, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “double-engine” governments of failing to safeguard Dalit lives.

The Rabupura police had filed an FIR on October 17, naming seven upper-caste men; two have been arrested while the rest remain absconding. Investigators suspect a social media post may have triggered the attack, though family members point to an earlier confrontation during a local Ramleela event, where Aniket allegedly intervened as Thakur men were abusing a friend.