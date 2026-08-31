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English NewsCitiesGreater Noida: 4 Killed As Truck Collides Head-On With Car On Yamuna Expressway; Driver Arrested

Greater Noida: 4 Killed As Truck Collides Head-On With Car On Yamuna Expressway; Driver Arrested

An out-of-control truck crossed the divider on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida and collided head-on with an oncoming car.

Written By : Ravindra Jayant |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Truck crossed divider, crashed head-on with oncoming car.
  • Four car occupants died instantly in severe collision impact.
  • Police detained truck driver; probe and victim identification ongoing.

Four people died after a truck travelling towards Agra lost control, broke through the divider on the Yamuna Expressway and crashed head-on into an oncoming car in Greater Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The accident took place in the Jewar police station area. According to the information available, the truck was travelling from Noida towards Agra when it suddenly went out of control and crossed the divider railing.

The truck entered the opposite carriageway, the Mathura-Noida lane, where it collided with a Delhi-registered car coming from the other direction.

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Car Occupants Seriously Injured

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the car badly damaged and all four occupants critically injured.

Jewar police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and took the injured to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared all four dead.

Police took custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. Efforts are also underway to identify the deceased and inform their families.

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Truck Driver Detained

Police detained the truck driver following the accident, and further legal action is underway.

The damaged vehicles were removed from the road and traffic was subsequently restored. The situation is now reported to be normal.

The accident has once again raised questions over measures to prevent road accidents on the Yamuna Expressway.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the accident on the Yamuna Expressway?

A truck traveling towards Agra lost control, broke through the divider, and crashed head-on into an oncoming car in Greater Noida.

How many people died in the accident?

Four people, all occupants of the car, died in the collision. Doctors at a nearby hospital declared them dead.

Was anyone detained in connection with the accident?

Yes, the truck driver was detained by the police following the accident. Further legal action is currently underway.

Published at : 31 Aug 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida Greater Noida News
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