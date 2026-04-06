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HomeCitiesGovt Officer Demands Branded Shoes Along With Cash, Caught Taking Rs 10,000 In Punjab

Govt Officer Demands Branded Shoes Along With Cash, Caught Taking Rs 10,000 In Punjab

The ASI allegedly solicited the bribe to facilitate the return of a complainant's seized pistol. The complainant recorded the demand, leading to a trap and Singh's arrest.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
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In a major anti-corruption crackdown in Ludhiana, the Vigilance Bureau has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 along with a demand for branded shoes.

The accused, identified as Tarlochan Singh, was posted as a naib court official and was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Demand Of Shoes Along With Bribe

According to officials, the action was initiated following a complaint by a local resident. The complainant had earlier been booked in a case, during which his licensed pistol was seized. He later approached the authorities to recover it through legal means.

Also Read: Three Arrested For Flying Drone Near Mamata Banerjee’s Helicopter In Bengal

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 in cash and a pair of Skechers shoes in exchange for helping facilitate the return of the weapon.

Trap Laid, Accused Arrested

The complainant recorded his conversation with the accused and approached the Vigilance Bureau. After a preliminary probe, officials laid a trap.

As soon as the complainant handed over the cash along with a pair of grey Skechers shoes, the vigilance team moved in and arrested the ASI on the spot in the presence of two government witnesses.

Case Registered In Punjab

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Ludhiana. Authorities are now investigating whether he was involved in similar activities in the past.

Also Read: Heavy Rain Likely In 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Today, Check Full Forecast 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in the Ludhiana anti-corruption crackdown?

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) named Tarlochan Singh, who was a naib court official, was arrested.

What was the ASI accused of demanding?

The ASI allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 and a pair of Skechers shoes.

Why did the complainant approach the ASI?

The complainant wanted to recover his licensed pistol, which had been seized during a previous case.

How was the ASI caught?

The Vigilance Bureau laid a trap after the complainant recorded their conversation and handed over the cash and shoes.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ludhiana News PUNJAB ASI Bribe Arrest
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