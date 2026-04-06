Govt Officer Demands Branded Shoes Along With Cash, Caught Taking Rs 10,000 In Punjab

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In a major anti-corruption crackdown in Ludhiana, the Vigilance Bureau has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 along with a demand for branded shoes.

The accused, identified as Tarlochan Singh, was posted as a naib court official and was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Demand Of Shoes Along With Bribe

According to officials, the action was initiated following a complaint by a local resident. The complainant had earlier been booked in a case, during which his licensed pistol was seized. He later approached the authorities to recover it through legal means.

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The accused allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 in cash and a pair of Skechers shoes in exchange for helping facilitate the return of the weapon.

Trap Laid, Accused Arrested

The complainant recorded his conversation with the accused and approached the Vigilance Bureau. After a preliminary probe, officials laid a trap.

As soon as the complainant handed over the cash along with a pair of grey Skechers shoes, the vigilance team moved in and arrested the ASI on the spot in the presence of two government witnesses.

Case Registered In Punjab

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Ludhiana. Authorities are now investigating whether he was involved in similar activities in the past.

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