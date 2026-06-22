Teen Kills Brother, Sister-In-Law, 3-Year-Old Nephew In Their Sleep In UP's Gorakhpur

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HomeCitiesTeen Kills Brother, Sister-In-Law And Nephew In Sleep In UP's Gorakhpur; Family Dispute Suspected

Teen Kills Brother, Sister-In-Law And Nephew In Sleep In UP's Gorakhpur; Family Dispute Suspected

Police have launched an investigation into the Gorakhpur triple murder case, wherein a teenager allegedly killed his elder brother, sister-in-law, and nephew over family dsipute.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police detained juvenile; motive for killings remains unknown.

A 16-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly killing his elder brother, sister-in-law and their three-year-old son while they slept inside their home in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, police said on Monday.

The triple murder took place in the early hours of the morning in Balua village, under the jurisdiction of Bansgaon police station, around 50 kilometres from Gorakhpur city.

Three Members Of Family Found Dead

According to police, the victims were identified as Amit Gupta, his wife Ranjana and their three-year-old son Reyansh.

Investigators said the family members were sleeping in the same room when the teenager allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon at around 3 am.

The accused's parents were reportedly sleeping in another room when the incident occurred.

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Father Alerted After Hearing Screams

Police said the victims' father was awakened by screams and rushed to the room, where he found the three lying in a pool of blood.

According to the preliminary account provided to investigators, he allegedly saw his younger son emerging from the room carrying the weapon used in the attack.

He then alerted neighbours and informed the police.

Senior officers subsequently reached the scene and began an investigation.

Juvenile Detained From House; Motive Under Investigation

Police said the teenager was later detained from an upstairs room of the house. A blood-stained weapon was also recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victims' father, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

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Superintendent of Police (South) Dinesh Puri said the three victims were killed inside the room and confirmed that the juvenile was being questioned.

Police said the motive behind the killings has not yet been established.

However, preliminary findings indicate that a dispute related to a family-run shop may have been a possible trigger for the attack.

Officials said further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the killings.

(With inputs from PTI)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How were the authorities alerted to the incident?

The victims' father was awakened by screams and found them in a pool of blood. He allegedly saw his younger son with the weapon and then alerted neighbours and the police.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh UP News Gorakhpur UP Police
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