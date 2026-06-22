Teen Kills Brother, Sister-In-Law, 3-Year-Old Nephew In Their Sleep In UP's Gorakhpur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police detained juvenile; motive for killings remains unknown.

A 16-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly killing his elder brother, sister-in-law and their three-year-old son while they slept inside their home in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, police said on Monday.

The triple murder took place in the early hours of the morning in Balua village, under the jurisdiction of Bansgaon police station, around 50 kilometres from Gorakhpur city.

Three Members Of Family Found Dead

According to police, the victims were identified as Amit Gupta, his wife Ranjana and their three-year-old son Reyansh.

Investigators said the family members were sleeping in the same room when the teenager allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon at around 3 am.

The accused's parents were reportedly sleeping in another room when the incident occurred.

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Father Alerted After Hearing Screams

Police said the victims' father was awakened by screams and rushed to the room, where he found the three lying in a pool of blood.

According to the preliminary account provided to investigators, he allegedly saw his younger son emerging from the room carrying the weapon used in the attack.

He then alerted neighbours and informed the police.

Senior officers subsequently reached the scene and began an investigation.

Juvenile Detained From House; Motive Under Investigation

Police said the teenager was later detained from an upstairs room of the house. A blood-stained weapon was also recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victims' father, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

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Superintendent of Police (South) Dinesh Puri said the three victims were killed inside the room and confirmed that the juvenile was being questioned.

Police said the motive behind the killings has not yet been established.

However, preliminary findings indicate that a dispute related to a family-run shop may have been a possible trigger for the attack.

Officials said further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the killings.

(With inputs from PTI)