Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesStampede-Like Situation At Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Event In UP, Police Use Force

Stampede-Like Situation At Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Event In UP, Police Use Force

Pawan Singh sang several Bhojpuri songs and delivered a high-energy performance. Actor and BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan was also present on stage during the event.

By : Neeraj Srivastava | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 11:37 AM (IST)

UP News: Chaos broke out late at night during Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh’s performance and birthday cake-cutting ceremony at the Gorakhpur Mahotsav in Uttar Pradesh, forcing police to resort to a mild baton charge to control the crowd. Several people were injured in the resulting stampede. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the night of January 12, the second day of the Gorakhpur Mahotsav, when Pawan Singh, popularly known as the Bhojpuri Power Star, was performing on stage. He sang several Bhojpuri songs and delivered a high-energy performance. Actor and BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan was also present on stage during the event.

Chaos During Cake-Cutting Ceremony

During the programme, Pawan Singh cut his birthday cake on stage. At that moment, the crowd suddenly became uncontrollable, leading to panic and a stampede-like situation. People were seen running in different directions, and some attendees even began throwing chairs, creating chaos across the venue.

Viral videos show people fleeing in panic, with several chairs broken and attendees falling over one another while trying to escape. As the situation deteriorated, the police quickly intervened and carried out a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Women And Children Rescued

Authorities faced significant difficulty in ensuring the safety of women and children during the chaos. A 26-second video capturing the incident has gone viral, raising questions about crowd management and administrative preparedness at the event.

The three-day Gorakhpur Mahotsav began on January 11. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony between 3 pm and 4 pm on January 13 and address the gathering. Later in the evening, rapper Badshah is set to perform during the festival’s Bollywood Night segment.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Singh UP News Pawan Singh Viral Video Gorakhpur Mahotsav
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
World
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget