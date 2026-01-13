Stampede-Like Situation At Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Event In UP, Police Use Force

UP News: Chaos broke out late at night during Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh’s performance and birthday cake-cutting ceremony at the Gorakhpur Mahotsav in Uttar Pradesh, forcing police to resort to a mild baton charge to control the crowd. Several people were injured in the resulting stampede. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the night of January 12, the second day of the Gorakhpur Mahotsav, when Pawan Singh, popularly known as the Bhojpuri Power Star, was performing on stage. He sang several Bhojpuri songs and delivered a high-energy performance. Actor and BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan was also present on stage during the event.

Chaos During Cake-Cutting Ceremony

During the programme, Pawan Singh cut his birthday cake on stage. At that moment, the crowd suddenly became uncontrollable, leading to panic and a stampede-like situation. People were seen running in different directions, and some attendees even began throwing chairs, creating chaos across the venue.

Viral videos show people fleeing in panic, with several chairs broken and attendees falling over one another while trying to escape. As the situation deteriorated, the police quickly intervened and carried out a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Women And Children Rescued

Authorities faced significant difficulty in ensuring the safety of women and children during the chaos. A 26-second video capturing the incident has gone viral, raising questions about crowd management and administrative preparedness at the event.

The three-day Gorakhpur Mahotsav began on January 11. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony between 3 pm and 4 pm on January 13 and address the gathering. Later in the evening, rapper Badshah is set to perform during the festival’s Bollywood Night segment.