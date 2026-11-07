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English NewsCitiesGood News For UP Employees! DA Hiked To 63%, 4 Months' Arrears To Be Credited To PF

Good News For UP Employees! DA Hiked To 63%, 4 Months' Arrears To Be Credited To PF

Uttar Pradesh has hiked DA for state employees to 63% from July 1. November salaries will include the revised allowance, while July-October arrears will go into PF accounts.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttar Pradesh government increased Dearness Allowance to 63%.
  • Revised DA effective July 2026, paid with November salaries.
  • Arrears for July-October 2026 will go to provident fund.

UP DA Hike: The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees to 63%, with the revised rate effective from July 1, 2026.

The increased DA will be paid along with employees’ November salaries, providing financial relief to lakhs of beneficiaries ahead of Diwali. However, the arrears for the four-month period from July to October 2026 will be credited to their provident fund (PF) accounts.

The revised allowance will benefit state government employees, as well as those working in aided educational institutions, technical educational institutions and urban local bodies across Uttar Pradesh, ANI news agency reported.

UP Government Raises DA To 63%

With the latest revision, the DA rate for eligible employees has been increased to 63%. The revised allowance will be reflected in the November salary, while the arrears for the preceding four months will be deposited separately into employees’ PF accounts.

The announcement is expected to benefit a large section of the state's workforce ahead of Diwali.

Yogi Adityanath Hands Appointment Letters To 4,543 Recruits

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over appointment letters to 4,543 newly selected Sub-Inspectors and Platoon Commanders in Lucknow.

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said the appointments had been made through a fair and transparent recruitment process under the state government's 'Mission Rozgar' initiative.

"Under the 'Mission Rozgar', appointment letters were handed over today in Lucknow to 4,543 newly selected Sub-Inspectors and Platoon Commanders in @Uppolice through a fair and transparent recruitment process. I assure you that in the double-engine government, the chain of providing appointment letters to the youth of UP will continue relentlessly without stopping, without faltering," he wrote.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new Dearness Allowance (DA) rate for Uttar Pradesh government employees?

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) to 63%. This revised rate is effective from July 1, 2026.

When will Uttar Pradesh government employees receive the increased DA?

The increased DA will be paid along with employees' November salaries. Arrears for July to October 2026 will be credited to their provident fund (PF) accounts.

Which employees will benefit from the increased Dearness Allowance in Uttar Pradesh?

The revised allowance will benefit state government employees, as well as those in aided educational institutions, technical educational institutions, and urban local bodies across Uttar Pradesh.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News PF Yogi UP DA Hike
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