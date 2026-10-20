Good News For Kashmir Travellers: Night Flights To Resume In Srinagar From Oct 25

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced that night flight operations at Srinagar International Airport will resume ahead of schedule. Night flights were suspended in April 2026 and were originally expected to restart after October 31.

An airport official said airlines operating in the region had been informed that their operating hours for flights to and from Srinagar had been extended. Evening flights will resume with the implementation of the winter schedule on October 25.

Why Were Night Flights Suspended?

Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport had been restricted for nearly seven months due to runway repairs. During this period, flights operated only between 8 am and 5 pm.

With the latest announcement, the time window available for flight operations at the airport will be extended.

Between April and October, while runway repair work was underway, flights were restricted to the 8 am–5 pm window. As a result, the number of daily flights fell from around 50 before April to approximately 25–30 during the restriction period.

On Monday, airport authorities announced the removal of restrictions that had limited operations to between 8 am and 5 pm. Depending on operational requirements, flights can now be scheduled after 5 pm.

Late-Evening Flights To Get A Boost

An airport official said a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) lifting the restrictions on flight timings had been received. A NOTAM is an official aviation notice circulated to airlines and airport management agencies.

“The winter schedule for 2026 will come into effect on October 25. Airlines are in the process of booking slots for late-evening flights to and from Srinagar. This is expected to improve connectivity and offer passengers greater convenience and flexibility during the winter months,” the official said.

Airport authorities have advised passengers to check the latest flight status and timings with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport.

In recent years, the number of daily flights arriving at and departing from Srinagar Airport has occasionally reached 70. However, tourist arrivals fell sharply following the Pahalgam attack last year, leading to a significant decline in flight operations.

While the restrictions were imposed to facilitate runway repairs, a major expansion plan is also in the pipeline. The project will include an expansion of the terminal and improvements to passenger facilities.

Flight Resumption Expected To Boost Tourism

Representatives from the trade and tourism sectors have welcomed the removal of restrictions on flight timings.

Javed Tenga, president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said extending airport operating hours would benefit tourists as well as local travellers.

Although the lifting of restrictions is expected to increase flight operations, the smooth running of evening flights during winter will depend on visibility conditions on the runway.