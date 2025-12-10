Goa Govt Seeks Revocation Of Passport Of Absconding Nightclub Owners, Writes To MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has received a request from the Goa government seeking the revocation of passports of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, the owners of the nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire last weekend, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Officials confirmed that the MEA is examining the request under the provisions of the Passports Act and applicable rules. The move comes even as law enforcement agencies continue their search for the Luthra brothers, who investigators say left the country shortly after the deadly blaze at the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora late Saturday night.

Authorities Hunt for Brothers

Police say the brothers flew out of India as the investigation gathered pace, following the discovery of serious safety lapses and alleged illegal construction at the nightclub. The fire triggered widespread scrutiny of compliance norms at the venue, with multiple violations coming to light during the probe.

Investigators are now working to trace the duo as part of the widening investigation into the circumstances that led to one of Goa’s deadliest nightclub tragedies in recent years.

Delhi Court Denies Interim Relief

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Wednesday declined to grant immediate interim relief to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra on their plea for transit anticipatory bail. The court also sought a response from the Goa government on their application. The matter has been listed for further hearing on Thursday, December 11.

Appearing through senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and Tanveer Ahmed Mir, the brothers told the court they wanted legal protection to return to India and approach courts in Goa for further relief. They said they feared arrest upon landing in Delhi.

The brothers also claimed they were not owners of the nightclub but merely licensees. Arguing that the responsibility for the incident could not be pinned on them, they said local managers had already been arrested and alleged that the state government was conducting a “witch-hunt”.

So far, five managers and staff members have been arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire. Those held include Ajay Gupta, described as a business partner of the Luthras, and Surinder Kumar Khosla, a British citizen. Deputy Inspector General of Police Varsha Sharma told reporters that both men are also believed to own the nightclub where the blaze occurred.