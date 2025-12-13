Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘My Wife Has Died Alive’: Goa Nightclub Fire Leaves Dancer Traumatised, Reveals Husband

Police are investigating, having recorded over 60 statements, including Kristina's. The club owners, booked for culpable homicide, were detained in Thailand. Several other managers and partners are in custody, and anticipatory bail applications are being reviewed.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 08:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The husband of Kristina, the dancer who was performing at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa when a devastating fire killed 25 people, has said she is “deeply traumatised” and struggling to cope with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Speaking to NDTV, Kristina’s husband, Mikhail Bukin, said the past few days have been unbearable for his wife and their family. He said she has barely slept for six days, has stopped stepping out of the house and has lost nearly five kilograms due to emotional distress. “She is constantly crying. Her life is destroyed. Twenty-five people have lost their lives, but my wife has died alive,” Bukin said, describing the period as one of immense pain and helplessness.

Statement recorded, probe gathers pace

As the emotional toll on survivors becomes clearer, the investigation into the deadly blaze continues to expand. Goa Police have recorded more than 60 statements so far, officials said, as multiple accused are being produced before courts with custodial deadlines expiring. Kristina’s statement was formally recorded on December 12 as part of the ongoing probe.

The fire broke out during a musical night at the nightclub, turning what was meant to be an evening of entertainment into one of Goa’s deadliest recent tragedies. The club is owned by brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who have been booked for culpable homicide in connection with the incident.

Owners detained abroad, more accused in court

Investigators have said the Luthra brothers fled the country within hours of the fire, boarding an IndiGo flight to Phuket in Thailand. They were reportedly in Delhi when the incident occurred. An anticipatory bail plea filed by them before the Rohini court in Delhi was rejected, following which they were detained in Thailand. Legal procedures are currently underway to bring them back to India.

Meanwhile, several other accused linked to the nightclub’s operations are set to be produced before the court on Saturday as their police custody ends. They include Rajiv Modak, the club’s chief general manager; Vivek Singh and Rajiv Singhania, both general managers; and Priyanshu Thakur, the gate manager.

Ajay Gupta, a partner of the establishment who was arrested in Delhi, was produced before the court on Friday. He has been remanded to seven days of police custody to allow further investigation.

Separately, the Sessions Court in Mapusa has issued notices on anticipatory bail applications filed by Arpora sarpanch Roshan Redkar and panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar. Police have been granted time until December 16 at 2:30 pm to submit a detailed response.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 08:13 PM (IST)
Goa News Goa Club Fire
