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English NewsCitiesGoa Man ‘Takes Charge’ As Excise Commissioner, Pays ₹27 Lakh; Appointment Letter Turns Out Fake

Goa Man ‘Takes Charge’ As Excise Commissioner, Pays ₹27 Lakh; Appointment Letter Turns Out Fake

Talekar claimed he had paid ₹27 lakh to Ajit Shankhwalkar, who allegedly promised him a government job and provided an appointment letter.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man briefly occupied vacant Goa Excise Commissioner's office.
  • Staff suspicions led to police detaining man, filing FIR.
  • He claimed paying ₹27 lakh for a fraudulent appointment.
  • Police investigate alleged fraud, searching for the perpetrator.

A man was allegedly duped into believing he had been appointed Goa’s Commissioner of Excise, a post that was vacant at the time. Identified as Manoj Talekar, he reportedly visited the department’s office and briefly occupied the commissioner’s chair before staff members grew suspicious and alerted the police.

Police detained Talekar after he claimed to have been appointed to the post and showed officials an appointment letter. An FIR was registered following a complaint from the Excise Department staff on Thursday, a police official said.

“However, we detained the individual and registered an FIR after we received a call from the staff of the Excise Department on Thursday,” the official said.

Man Allegedly Paid ₹27 Lakh For Government Job

During questioning, Talekar claimed he had paid ₹27 lakh to a man identified as Ajit Shankhwalkar, who had allegedly promised to secure him a government job. According to the police, Shankhwalkar gave him an appointment letter and asked him to assume charge as Goa’s Commissioner of Excise in exchange for the money, reported Hindustan Times.

The case came to light when Excise Department staff suspected something was amiss with the purported new commissioner. They checked with senior government officials and discovered that no such appointment order had been issued.

The police official said investigators were probing the case and searching for Shankhwalkar.

Excise Commissioner’s Post Was Vacant

The post of Goa’s Commissioner of Excise, which is held by an IAS officer, had been vacant for a few days following the transfer of the incumbent, Asvin Chandru.

Talekar allegedly produced an order bearing the signature of the previous commissioner, claiming it authorised his appointment to the post.

The police have registered an FIR, and the investigation is underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was allegedly duped regarding the Excise Commissioner post?

Manoj Talekar was allegedly duped into believing he had been appointed Goa’s Commissioner of Excise. He claimed he paid ₹27 lakh for this fraudulent appointment.

How much money did Manoj Talekar allegedly pay?

Manoj Talekar claimed he paid ₹27 lakh to a man identified as Ajit Shankhwalkar. This payment was supposedly in exchange for securing a government job.

Why was Manoj Talekar detained by the police?

Staff members became suspicious when Talekar occupied the vacant commissioner's chair and alerted the police. He was detained after he claimed appointment and showed an appointment letter.

Who is Ajit Shankhwalkar?

Ajit Shankhwalkar is the man to whom Manoj Talekar allegedly paid ₹27 lakh. Shankhwalkar purportedly promised him a government job and provided a fake appointment letter.

What was the status of the Excise Commissioner's post at the time?

The post of Goa’s Commissioner of Excise was vacant for a few days. This was due to the transfer of the incumbent IAS officer, Asvin Chandru.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
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