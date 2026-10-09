Goa Man ‘Takes Charge’ As Excise Commissioner, Pays ₹27 Lakh; Appointment Letter Turns Out Fake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man briefly occupied vacant Goa Excise Commissioner's office.

Staff suspicions led to police detaining man, filing FIR.

He claimed paying ₹27 lakh for a fraudulent appointment.

Police investigate alleged fraud, searching for the perpetrator.

A man was allegedly duped into believing he had been appointed Goa’s Commissioner of Excise, a post that was vacant at the time. Identified as Manoj Talekar, he reportedly visited the department’s office and briefly occupied the commissioner’s chair before staff members grew suspicious and alerted the police.

Police detained Talekar after he claimed to have been appointed to the post and showed officials an appointment letter. An FIR was registered following a complaint from the Excise Department staff on Thursday, a police official said.

“However, we detained the individual and registered an FIR after we received a call from the staff of the Excise Department on Thursday,” the official said.

Man Allegedly Paid ₹27 Lakh For Government Job

During questioning, Talekar claimed he had paid ₹27 lakh to a man identified as Ajit Shankhwalkar, who had allegedly promised to secure him a government job. According to the police, Shankhwalkar gave him an appointment letter and asked him to assume charge as Goa’s Commissioner of Excise in exchange for the money, reported Hindustan Times.

The case came to light when Excise Department staff suspected something was amiss with the purported new commissioner. They checked with senior government officials and discovered that no such appointment order had been issued.

The police official said investigators were probing the case and searching for Shankhwalkar.

Excise Commissioner’s Post Was Vacant

The post of Goa’s Commissioner of Excise, which is held by an IAS officer, had been vacant for a few days following the transfer of the incumbent, Asvin Chandru.

Talekar allegedly produced an order bearing the signature of the previous commissioner, claiming it authorised his appointment to the post.

The police have registered an FIR, and the investigation is underway.