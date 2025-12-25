Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGirl Allegedly Beaten And Dragged In Chandigarh, Case Registered Against Youth Driving Thar

Girl Allegedly Beaten And Dragged In Chandigarh, Case Registered Against Youth Driving Thar

The two were seen abusing and scuffling with each other in the middle of the road, drawing the attention of passers-by.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 10:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A disturbing incident of violence unfolded in Chandigarh, where two youths allegedly assaulted a girl in the middle of a busy road. A video of the episode has since gone viral on social media, though no official statement has been issued by the Chandigarh Police so far.

Argument Between Two Girls Escalates

According to visuals circulating online, the incident began with an argument between two girls wearing red shirts. The two were seen abusing and scuffling with each other in the middle of the road, drawing the attention of passers-by.

Youths Arrive in Black Thar

During the altercation, a black Thar stopped at the spot and two youths stepped out of the vehicle. One was wearing a black vest, while the other had on a black half-sleeved shirt. The situation escalated further after their arrival.

Girl Slapped and Knocked to the Ground

In the video, the youth wearing the vest is seen holding one of the girls. As another girl runs towards the Thar, the same youth slaps her multiple times. One slap causes her to fall onto the road while she is attempting to walk away.

Clash With Thar Occupants

The girl who was slapped quickly gets back on her feet and runs towards the Thar, where she grabs the man seated in the non-driver’s seat. A heated exchange follows, with both sides abusing each other. A third man, wearing a white jacket, is later seen attempting to intervene.

Threat Issued During Altercation

During the confrontation, the man sitting inside the Thar is heard threatening the girl, saying, “I will ruin your life.” The girl responds angrily, shouting, “How dare you touch my sister? I will not leave you.”

Girl Dragged as Vehicle Moves

The accused then gets into the driver’s seat and starts the Thar. As the vehicle moves, the girl is dragged for some distance at high speed before the youths flee the scene.

Bystanders Film, Do Not Intervene

Several people gathered at the spot after hearing the commotion. Despite the presence of a man wearing a security guard’s uniform, no one intervened to stop the assault. Instead, bystanders were seen recording the incident on their mobile phones.

Related Video

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary

Also read
Published at : 25 Dec 2025 10:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chandigarh Girl Beaten And Dragged Case Registered Against Youth Driving Car
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Report: Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh’s Rajbari Over Extortion Claims
Report: Another Hindu Man Lynched By Mob In Bangladesh Over Extortion Claims
World
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
World
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
News
‘Papa, I’m In Pain’: Indian-Origin Man Dies After Waiting For 8-Hour In Canada Hospital
‘Papa, I’m In Pain’: Indian-Origin Man Dies After Waiting For 8-Hour In Canada Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary
BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget