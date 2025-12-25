Girl Allegedly Beaten And Dragged In Chandigarh, Case Registered Against Youth Driving Thar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A disturbing incident of violence unfolded in Chandigarh, where two youths allegedly assaulted a girl in the middle of a busy road. A video of the episode has since gone viral on social media, though no official statement has been issued by the Chandigarh Police so far.

Argument Between Two Girls Escalates

According to visuals circulating online, the incident began with an argument between two girls wearing red shirts. The two were seen abusing and scuffling with each other in the middle of the road, drawing the attention of passers-by.

Youths Arrive in Black Thar

During the altercation, a black Thar stopped at the spot and two youths stepped out of the vehicle. One was wearing a black vest, while the other had on a black half-sleeved shirt. The situation escalated further after their arrival.

Girl Slapped and Knocked to the Ground

In the video, the youth wearing the vest is seen holding one of the girls. As another girl runs towards the Thar, the same youth slaps her multiple times. One slap causes her to fall onto the road while she is attempting to walk away.

Clash With Thar Occupants

The girl who was slapped quickly gets back on her feet and runs towards the Thar, where she grabs the man seated in the non-driver’s seat. A heated exchange follows, with both sides abusing each other. A third man, wearing a white jacket, is later seen attempting to intervene.

Threat Issued During Altercation

During the confrontation, the man sitting inside the Thar is heard threatening the girl, saying, “I will ruin your life.” The girl responds angrily, shouting, “How dare you touch my sister? I will not leave you.”

Girl Dragged as Vehicle Moves

The accused then gets into the driver’s seat and starts the Thar. As the vehicle moves, the girl is dragged for some distance at high speed before the youths flee the scene.

Bystanders Film, Do Not Intervene

Several people gathered at the spot after hearing the commotion. Despite the presence of a man wearing a security guard’s uniform, no one intervened to stop the assault. Instead, bystanders were seen recording the incident on their mobile phones.