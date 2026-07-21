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English NewsCitiesSix Wagons Of Coal Train Derail Near Sahibabad, Rail Services Hit On Ghaziabad-New Delhi Section

Six Wagons Of Coal Train Derail Near Sahibabad, Rail Services Hit On Ghaziabad-New Delhi Section

The derailment of six wagons carrying coal near Sahibabad disrupted train movement on the Ghaziabad-New Delhi section, prompting diversions, cancellations and an official inquiry.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Six goods train wagons derailed early Tuesday in Ghaziabad.
  • This derailment affected 53 trains, causing diversions and cancellations.
  • Officials supervise restoration efforts; an inquiry has been ordered.

Ghaziabad, Jul 21 (PTI) Six wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad early Tuesday, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Ghaziabad-New Delhi section and affecting 53 trains, Northern Railway officials said.

The incident occurred around 2.36 am. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Railway officials said the derailment led to coal spilling onto the tracks, severely affecting train operations between Ghaziabad and Delhi.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) and other senior railway officials rushed to the spot to supervise restoration work. Technical and relief teams were deployed immediately to clear the derailed wagons and restore normal operations.

Railways has ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause of the derailment.

According to the officials, 24 long-distance trains have been diverted via the Delhi-New Delhi route following the disruption.

As many as 16 passenger trains have been cancelled, while five passenger services have been partially cancelled. Eight trains operating towards Anand Vihar through the Moradabad Division and North Central Railway have also been regulated.

In all, 53 trains have been affected due to the derailment, officials said.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to check the latest status of their trains before commencing their journey, adding that efforts are underway to restore normal train operations at the earliest. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Ghaziabad?

Six wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad early Tuesday. This incident disrupted rail traffic on the busy Ghaziabad-New Delhi section.

Were there any casualties or injuries reported?

No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the goods train derailment in Sahibabad.

How many trains were affected by the derailment?

A total of 53 trains were affected due to the derailment. This included 24 diverted, 16 cancelled, 5 partially cancelled, and 8 regulated trains.

What steps are being taken by railway authorities?

Railway officials, along with technical and relief teams, were deployed to supervise and carry out restoration work. An inquiry has also been ordered to ascertain the cause of the derailment.

Published at : 21 Jul 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Train Derailment Ghaziabad
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