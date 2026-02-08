The investigation into the suicide of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad has taken an unsettling turn. Police have now linked their father, Chetan Kumar, to another suicide case dating back to 2015, raising new questions about the family’s past and the circumstances surrounding the recent tragedy at the Bharat City residential township.

According to investigators, Kumar had been living with a woman as his live-in partner in 2015, even though he already had two wives at the time. That woman died after falling from the rooftop of a flat in Sahibabad’s Rajendra Nagar Colony. The case was eventually closed after authorities ruled her death a suicide.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil confirmed to news agency PTI that this earlier incident is now being reviewed as part of the ongoing Ghaziabad probe. Officials say it may offer insights into the emotional environment in which the children were growing up.

What Happened On The Night Of The Tragedy

Pakhi, 12, Prachi, 14, and Nishika, 16, died after jumping from the ninth floor of their apartment building late Wednesday night. Investigators believe the sisters locked their room from the inside and leapt from the balcony window one after another around 2:15 am.

The impact was so loud that it jolted residents of the housing complex awake. Neighbours rushed to help, and the girls were taken to a hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Police say the sisters may have taken the drastic step after their parents objected to their alleged gaming addiction and confiscated their mobile phones.

A Family Bound By Complex Relationships

As the probe unfolds, details about the family’s unusual structure have come to light. Kumar reportedly has three wives, Sujata, Heena, and Tina, who are sisters. All of them lived together under the same roof.

Investigators say Sujata is the mother of the eldest daughter, Nishika, while Heena is the mother of Prachi and Pakhi. Kumar also has a four-year-old daughter, Devu, with his third wife, Tina.

This intricate family dynamic is now a key focus of the investigation as police try to piece together the pressures and conflicts that may have shaped the girls’ lives.

Financial Strain And Life On The Edge

Authorities have also revealed that Kumar, who works as a stockbroker, was under severe financial stress. He was reportedly burdened with debts amounting to nearly ₹2 crore and struggled to manage household expenses.

According to police findings, the financial strain was so intense that Kumar allegedly sold his daughters’ mobile phones to clear electricity bills. The girls had also stopped attending school for the past two years, reportedly due to poor academic performance compounded by the family’s economic difficulties.

The Korean Obsession Investigators Are Examining

One of the most haunting aspects of the case is what police describe as the sisters’ deep fixation with Korean entertainment and online culture.

An eight-page pocket diary recovered from the apartment has become central to the investigation. In it, the girls wrote about family discord and expressed an intense emotional connection to Korean culture. In a note addressed to their father, they wrote, “We love Korean.”

Investigators say the sisters were allegedly involved in a task-based Korean online game that culminates in suicide. They had also created online personas using Korean names and identities, further immersing themselves in that virtual world.

What Police Are Saying Now

Police have maintained that they are treating the deaths as a case of suicide. However, the investigation remains wide-ranging. Officers are verifying the father’s claims about the girls’ gaming habits while closely examining family relationships, financial pressures, and psychological factors.

The resurfacing of the 2015 suicide case has added urgency to the probe, prompting investigators to take a closer look at past events that may shed light on the present tragedy.