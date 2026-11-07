ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesGhaziabad Police Outpost Blast: 'Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen' Claims Responsibility On Social Media, ATS Joins Probe

Ghaziabad Police Outpost Blast: 'Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen' Claims Responsibility On Social Media, ATS Joins Probe

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has joined the investigation into the blast after an X account allegedly linked the attack to Tehreek-e-Mujahideen-e-Hindustan.

Written By : Manoj Verma |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police, ATS investigate unverified claim amidst past terror warnings.

A social media post claiming responsibility for a blast at a police outpost in Ghaziabad has come under investigation, with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) also joining the probe. The explosion took place at the Vasundhara police outpost at around 9 pm on Friday, shattering two glass panels. A food delivery worker was injured in the blast and is receiving treatment.

The post, attributed to a group calling itself Tehreek-e-Mujahideen-e-Hindustan, claims that the attack was carried out by targeting the police as a form of action against the "saffron government". It also says the group has the right to fight for the protection of its home, mosque, faith and culture, and describes the present government as illegitimate.

However, police have not confirmed the authenticity of the post or the claim of responsibility.

Viral Post Also Carries Threat Against Police Outpost

According to reports, the claim was shared through an X account named Gazi 2. The account allegedly claimed that the group was behind the explosion at the Vasundhara outpost and also threatened to blow up the police facility.

Police are examining the post and trying to establish whether the claim is genuine. An ATS team has also reached the spot as investigators look into the circumstances surrounding the blast.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Police Post Blast: AC Compressor Not Likely Cause; 1 Injured, Forensic Samples Sent To Agra

UP Police Had Earlier Flagged Threats To Security Personnel

The incident is being investigated against the backdrop of intelligence inputs warning of possible attacks targeting police personnel and security forces in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, the state police had busted an alleged module linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Shehzad Bhatti. Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash had said that the accused were planning to target police personnel and security forces.

Investigators are now examining all possible angles in connection with the blast at the Vasundhara police outpost. The alleged social media claim remains unverified.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the claim of responsibility verified by police?

No, police have not confirmed the authenticity of the post or the claim of responsibility. The social media claim remains unverified as investigations continue.

Published at : 07 Nov 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad News UP ATS Ghaziabad Blast Ghaziabad Police Post Blast
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Chawri Bazar Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 3 As One More Body Recovered After 2 Days
Delhi Chawri Bazar Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 3 As One More Body Recovered After 2 Days
Cities
Ghaziabad Police Post Blast: AC Compressor Not Likely Cause; 1 Injured, Forensic Samples Sent To Agra
Explosion At Ghaziabad's Vasundhara Police Outpost, Food Delivery Worker Injured
Cities
Delhi AQI Remains 'Very Poor' At 366 Despite GRAP-3 Curbs, Over 15 Stations Record Severe Pollution
Delhi AQI Remains 'Very Poor' Despite GRAP-3 Curbs, Over 15 Stations Record Severe Pollution
Cities
Delhi HC Relief For Rekha Gupta: AAP Ordered To Remove 6 AI-Generated Videos
Delhi HC Relief For Rekha Gupta: AAP Ordered To Remove 6 AI-Generated Videos
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget