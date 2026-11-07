Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police, ATS investigate unverified claim amidst past terror warnings.

A social media post claiming responsibility for a blast at a police outpost in Ghaziabad has come under investigation, with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) also joining the probe. The explosion took place at the Vasundhara police outpost at around 9 pm on Friday, shattering two glass panels. A food delivery worker was injured in the blast and is receiving treatment.

The post, attributed to a group calling itself Tehreek-e-Mujahideen-e-Hindustan, claims that the attack was carried out by targeting the police as a form of action against the "saffron government". It also says the group has the right to fight for the protection of its home, mosque, faith and culture, and describes the present government as illegitimate.

However, police have not confirmed the authenticity of the post or the claim of responsibility.

Viral Post Also Carries Threat Against Police Outpost

According to reports, the claim was shared through an X account named Gazi 2. The account allegedly claimed that the group was behind the explosion at the Vasundhara outpost and also threatened to blow up the police facility.

Police are examining the post and trying to establish whether the claim is genuine. An ATS team has also reached the spot as investigators look into the circumstances surrounding the blast.

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UP Police Had Earlier Flagged Threats To Security Personnel

The incident is being investigated against the backdrop of intelligence inputs warning of possible attacks targeting police personnel and security forces in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, the state police had busted an alleged module linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Shehzad Bhatti. Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash had said that the accused were planning to target police personnel and security forces.

Investigators are now examining all possible angles in connection with the blast at the Vasundhara police outpost. The alleged social media claim remains unverified.