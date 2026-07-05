'Illegal Dargah' Built On PWD Land Razed In Ghaziabad Amid Heavy Police Deployment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ghaziabad demolished an illegal dargah obstructing Loni traffic.

The administration claimed the structure illegally occupied government land.

Demolition was conducted swiftly under heavy police security.

Authorities expect improved traffic flow, reduced bottlenecks post-removal.

The Ghaziabad administration on Saturday demolished an allegedly illegal 'dargah' in the Loni area, claiming the structure had encroached on government land and was obstructing traffic.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out using JCB machines under tight security, with officials saying the demolition was completed within minutes despite intermittent rain.

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Structure Allegedly Expanded Over Time, Caused Traffic Congestion

According to the administration, a mazar was initially built at the site around 10 to 15 years ago. Officials alleged that it was later enclosed and gradually expanded into a dargah without authorisation.

Loni Joint Magistrate Deepak said the structure stood on land belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD). He claimed that nearly 50 square yards of government land had been encroached upon for the construction.

Officials said the dargah was located beside a busy U-turn through which a large number of vehicles passed every day. According to the administration, the encroachment frequently resulted in traffic congestion, affecting the smooth movement of commuters.

Authorities said they expect traffic flow to improve following the removal of the structure and that motorists using the route are likely to benefit from reduced bottlenecks.

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Heavy Police Presence During Drive

A large police contingent was deployed to maintain law and order during the demolition. DCP Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari monitored the operation on the ground, while two ACPs, several station house officers and around 500 police personnel were stationed in the area.

The administration also cleared other alleged encroachments from nearby government land during the drive. Officials said action against illegal occupations would continue in the district and asserted that encroachments on public land would not be allowed regardless of the nature of the structure.