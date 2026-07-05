'Illegal Dargah' Built On PWD Land Razed In Ghaziabad Amid Heavy Police Deployment

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English NewsCitiesGhaziabad Civic Authorities Demolish 'Illegal Dargah' Built On PWD Land In Loni, Cite Traffic Congestion

Ghaziabad Civic Authorities Demolish 'Illegal Dargah' Built On PWD Land In Loni, Cite Traffic Congestion

The Ghaziabad administration razed an allegedly illegal dargah in Loni, saying it had encroached on PWD land and caused frequent traffic snarls.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ghaziabad demolished an illegal dargah obstructing Loni traffic.
  • The administration claimed the structure illegally occupied government land.
  • Demolition was conducted swiftly under heavy police security.
  • Authorities expect improved traffic flow, reduced bottlenecks post-removal.

The Ghaziabad administration on Saturday demolished an allegedly illegal 'dargah' in the Loni area, claiming the structure had encroached on government land and was obstructing traffic.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out using JCB machines under tight security, with officials saying the demolition was completed within minutes despite intermittent rain.

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Structure Allegedly Expanded Over Time, Caused Traffic Congestion 

According to the administration, a mazar was initially built at the site around 10 to 15 years ago. Officials alleged that it was later enclosed and gradually expanded into a dargah without authorisation.

Loni Joint Magistrate Deepak said the structure stood on land belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD). He claimed that nearly 50 square yards of government land had been encroached upon for the construction.

Officials said the dargah was located beside a busy U-turn through which a large number of vehicles passed every day. According to the administration, the encroachment frequently resulted in traffic congestion, affecting the smooth movement of commuters.

Authorities said they expect traffic flow to improve following the removal of the structure and that motorists using the route are likely to benefit from reduced bottlenecks.

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Heavy Police Presence During Drive

A large police contingent was deployed to maintain law and order during the demolition. DCP Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari monitored the operation on the ground, while two ACPs, several station house officers and around 500 police personnel were stationed in the area.

The administration also cleared other alleged encroachments from nearby government land during the drive. Officials said action against illegal occupations would continue in the district and asserted that encroachments on public land would not be allowed regardless of the nature of the structure. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was demolished in Ghaziabad's Loni area?

The Ghaziabad administration demolished an allegedly illegal 'dargah' on Saturday. The structure had encroached on government land and obstructed traffic.

Why was the dargah in Loni demolished?

It was demolished because it allegedly encroached on nearly 50 square yards of Public Works Department land. The structure also caused frequent traffic congestion.

How long had the structure existed before demolition?

Officials stated a mazar was initially built 10 to 15 years ago. It was later expanded into a dargah without proper authorization.

What was the police presence like during the demolition?

A large police contingent was deployed, including a DCP Rural, two ACPs, and around 500 personnel. This ensured law and order during the drive.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad News Ghaziabad UTTAR PRADESH
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