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English NewsCitiesGhaziabad Police Post Blast: AC Compressor Not Likely Cause; 1 Injured, Forensic Samples Sent To Agra

Ghaziabad Police Post Blast: AC Compressor Not Likely Cause; 1 Injured, Forensic Samples Sent To Agra

The cause of the blast at the Indirapuram police station area outpost remains unclear, with specialist teams examining the site.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A powerful explosion damaged Ghaziabad police outpost late night.
  • Food delivery worker injured; hospitalized after glass hit him.
  • Police, bomb squad, forensic teams investigating explosion’s unknown cause.

A loud explosion inside the Vasundhara police post in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area damaged windows and an air conditioner, leaving a 20-year-old food delivery worker injured. The cause of the blast remains unclear, with preliminary police findings suggesting that an AC compressor explosion may not have triggered it.

The explosion occurred behind the wall of a room inside the police post. Its impact shattered a window and damaged an AC unit, while the sound was heard in nearby areas.

The injured delivery worker, identified as Vishal, is a resident of Arthala in Ghaziabad. He had reached the police post to deliver food for the post in-charge when the blast occurred. Glass shards from the shattered window struck him, leaving him injured. He was taken to a private hospital in Surya Nagar, Delhi, for treatment.

BDS Team Unable To Establish Nature Of Explosion

Police and investigation teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blast. A Ghaziabad forensic team and a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were also called in to examine the site.

According to police sources, the explosion does not appear to have been caused by the AC compressor. However, the BDS team could not establish during its preliminary examination what kind of blast had occurred or what material may have been involved.

Suspected remnants and other evidence collected from the site have been sent to Agra for forensic examination. Investigators are awaiting the report to determine the actual cause of the explosion.

Ghaziabad Police, forensic teams and officials from the intelligence wing are examining the incident from all possible angles.

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No Functional CCTV Cameras Near Police Post

The location of the police post has added to the sensitivity of the investigation. The post is situated between two roads connecting Indirapuram and Ghaziabad, while an elevated road carrying traffic from Delhi towards Raj Nagar runs directly above it.

Despite being in a busy area with regular vehicular movement, there are reportedly no CCTV cameras in the immediate vicinity of the blast site.

According to police sources, the CCTV cameras installed at the main gate of the police post were also not functioning. The absence of working surveillance cameras has made it difficult for investigators to establish activities and movements in and around the premises before and after the explosion.

Police Probe All Possible Angles

With the AC compressor not appearing to be the likely cause, investigators are trying to determine what triggered the explosion inside the police post.

The forensic examination of the suspected remnants sent to Agra is expected to provide crucial clues. For now, the nature of the blast, the material involved and the circumstances leading to it remain under investigation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Ghaziabad police outpost?

A powerful explosion occurred at a police outpost in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area late at night. It caused damage to the premises and injured a food delivery worker.

Was anyone injured in the explosion?

Yes, a 20-year-old food delivery worker named Vishal was injured. He was hit by glass shards from a shattered window and is receiving treatment at a private hospital.

What caused the blast at the police outpost?

The exact cause of the explosion is currently unknown. Police and specialist teams are investigating the incident, and findings from forensic examinations are awaited to establish the cause.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
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Ghaziabad News Ghaziabad
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