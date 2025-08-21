Ghaziabad Teacher Harasses Wife To Look Like Nora Fatehi, Gives Her Abortion Pills

A 26-year-old woman from Muradnagar has filed a harassment complaint against her husband and in-laws, alleging that she was body-shamed, pressured to look like Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, and forced into a miscarriage.

Police said the woman, who married the accused in March this year, approached them earlier this week. In her complaint, she stated that her husband, a 28-year-old physical education teacher from Meerut, was “obsessed” with Fatehi and forced her to spend nearly three hours in the gym every day. If she skipped the gym, he allegedly restricted her food intake to prevent weight gain.

Teacher Taunted Wife Over Her Looks

The woman claimed her husband repeatedly taunted her about her appearance, saying his life was “ruined” because he could have married someone who looked like the actor. Despite her family giving him a Mahindra Scorpio, jewellery, cash, and spending around Rs 75 lakh on the wedding, she alleged she was harassed for more dowry.

The complaint further alleged that two months ago, after she discovered she was pregnant, her husband gave her a pill without her knowledge. She later learned it was an abortion drug. Soon after, she suffered a miscarriage, she told police.

The woman said her in-laws sent her back to her parents’ home in late July and barred her from returning.

DCP Dhawal Jaiswal said on Wednesday that an FIR has been registered against the husband and his parents under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for dowry harassment, intentional humiliation, and causing abortion. “Investigation is underway and all allegations are being verified,” he said.