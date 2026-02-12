Delhi Police Flag ‘Organised Leak’ In Gen Naravane Memoir, Released Abroad Before Govt Nod

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A controversy has erupted over the alleged leak of former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane’s memoir Four Stars of Destiny, prompting the Delhi Police Special Cell to open an international investigation. The move comes after indications that the manuscript surfaced on global digital platforms before obtaining the mandatory approval from the Defence Ministry.

Officials familiar with the matter say the early appearance of the book online has raised serious concerns within security circles, especially given the strict procedures governing the publication of defence-related material.

Naravane Memoir Leak Sparks Global Probe

Preliminary findings suggest that the episode may not have been an instance of routine digital piracy. Investigators believe the manuscript’s circulation points to a calculated effort that bypassed established government safeguards, as reported by India Today.

It is indicated that the content was made available in digital format and shared widely across online platforms before its official release. This has intensified scrutiny over how sensitive material, pending formal clearance, could enter the public domain prematurely.

Authorities are examining the chain of custody of the manuscript to determine where the breach may have occurred and whether internal or external actors were involved.

Criminal Conspiracy Charges Invoked

In response to the alleged unauthorised dissemination, the Delhi Police have registered criminal conspiracy charges. The Special Cell, which handles cases involving national security dimensions, is leading the inquiry.

A senior officer confirmed that investigators are assessing whether the leak was the result of a coordinated plan aimed at ensuring broad digital distribution prior to official authorization.

Publisher Asked To Clarify Leak

As part of the probe, a notice has been issued to Penguin Random House India, the publisher of the memoir. Authorities have sought a detailed explanation regarding the safeguards in place and how the unpublished manuscript was allegedly leaked.