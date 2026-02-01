A chilling case has come to the fore from a drug rehabilitation center in Mumbai's northern suburbs, where the director, his wife, and two staffers stand accused of raping a minor girl, and forcing her into a miscarriage. All four suspects remain on the run.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and launched a search to locate and nab the four accused.

The 16-year-old victim had sought help at the facility, but instead endured repeated assaults by the director between January 2024 and February 2025.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the minor was allegedly raped at the centre. When she got pregnant, she confided in the director's wife, who ran the center alongside him. Instead of helping her, the woman handed over pills after a check-up, triggering a forced abortion. The minor's friend was also allegedly sexually assaulted.

“We have registered a case on the complaint filed by a 16-year-old girl, who has also alleged that another girl was sexually assaulted by the accused,” HT quoted a police officer as saying. Two other male employees have been booked for making sexual advances.

“We have registered an offence of rape, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act,” the officer added.

Police said an investigation has been initiated and that a search is underway for the accused.