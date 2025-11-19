Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesGang Posing As Govt Officials Diverts Cash Van In Bengaluru, Escapes With Rs 7 Crore

Gang Posing As Govt Officials Diverts Cash Van In Bengaluru, Escapes With Rs 7 Crore

In Bengaluru, men posing as central government officials intercepted a cash van transporting Rs 7 crore.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) Unidentified men posing as central government officials intercepted a cash van here and allegedly fled with about Rs 7 crore on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred near Ashoka Pillar when the vehicle was transporting cash from a bank branch in JP Nagar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a group of men arrived in a car carrying a Government of India sticker and stopped the cash vehicle, claiming that they wanted to verify documents.

The suspects then forced the van's staff into their car along with cash. They allegedly drove towards Dairy Circle where they dropped the staff and sped away with the cash which is estimated to be about Rs seven crores, a senior police officer said.

CCTV footage is being examined to trace the route taken by the vehicle and identify those involved.

"Teams have been formed to hunt for the suspects and surveillance has been stepped up. Nakabandi has been intensified across the city and we will nab them at the earliest," the officer added. PTI AMP ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Bengaluru
