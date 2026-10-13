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English NewsCitiesGandhinagar Municipal Result: BJP Dominates Early Trends Amid ‘Vote Chori’ Row

Gandhinagar Municipal Result: BJP Dominates Early Trends Amid ‘Vote Chori’ Row

The State Election Commission also conducted bypolls for municipal seats in Kheralu, Chhota Udepur and Bayad, along with several district and taluka panchayat seats.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 12:04 PM (IST)

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 19 of the 20 seats for which initial trends were available in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections in Gujarat on Tuesday. The Congress was ahead in one seat as counting continued for all 44 seats across 11 wards.

A total of 130 candidates are in the fray in the civic polls, which were held on Sunday. The early trends come amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Opposition's allegations of 'vote chori'.

The BJP is seeking to retain control of the civic body, which it has governed for the past five years. However, the trends cover only a portion of the total seats, and the final outcome will depend on the remaining rounds of counting.

Gandhinagar Civic Polls: Voter Turnout And Previous Results

The contest in Gandhinagar is primarily between the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to figures released by the State Election Commission, around 2.59 lakh voters were eligible to cast their ballots, with the city recording a voter turnout of 59.25 per cent.

The results are significant for the BJP as Gandhinagar, Gujarat's capital, is an important political and administrative centre. In the previous municipal corporation elections, held in October 2021, the BJP won 41 of the 44 seats. The Congress secured two seats, while the AAP won one.

The latest results will indicate whether the BJP can maintain its dominance in the civic body or whether opposition parties can improve their performance.

Counting Underway In Okha, Thara Municipalities

Counting is also taking place for elections to the Okha and Thara municipalities in Gujarat. In Okha, located in Devbhumi Dwarka district, results are being counted for 32 seats across nine wards, while four seats were won unopposed. A total of 75 candidates contested the remaining seats. The municipality recorded a voter turnout of 63.27 per cent.

In Thara municipality in Banaskantha district, counting is underway for 24 seats across six wards. The election featured 59 candidates and recorded a turnout of 81.18 per cent, the highest among the three local bodies.

The State Election Commission also conducted bypolls for municipal seats in Kheralu, Chhota Udepur and Bayad, along with several district and taluka panchayat seats. Voting was held using electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The final results across these local bodies will offer a broader picture of the parties' performance in Gujarat's local elections.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gujarat Samachar Gandhinagar Municipal Result Gandhinagar Municipal Polls
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