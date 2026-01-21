Free LPG Cylinder Gift For Delhi Residents On Holi? Rekha Gupta Govt Takes Big Step

The Delhi government has cleared a welfare scheme to provide free LPG cooking gas cylinders to economically weaker households in the capital on the occasions of Holi and Diwali, sources said.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where Rs 300 crore was earmarked for the initiative.

The move delivers on a major poll promise made by the BJP during the Delhi Assembly elections. In its manifesto, the party had assured one free LPG cylinder on Holi and Diwali, along with a subsidised cylinder priced at Rs 500 for economically weaker families.

Who Will Be Eligible?

Officials said the scheme will initially benefit ration card holders from economically weaker sections, beginning this Holi. The cost of one LPG cylinder will be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, allowing them to buy the cylinder from their regular distributor.

Beneficiaries will be informed via SMS once the amount is credited. The Delhi government will also coordinate with gas distribution companies to ensure smooth implementation.

A final decision on supplying LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 for poor households is still pending.