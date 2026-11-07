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English NewsCitiesFormer Tech Mahindra Executive Who Returned From Singapore For Nephew's Wedding Shot Dead In Faridabad

Former Tech Mahindra Executive Who Returned From Singapore For Nephew's Wedding Shot Dead In Faridabad

Former Tech Mahindra regional business head Paramjeet Dhankar was shot dead in Faridabad over a parking dispute and earlier dog-related quarrel. Police are searching for neighbour Mohan Sharma.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former Tech Mahindra head Paramjeet Dhankar fatally shot in Faridabad.
  • Neighbour Mohan Sharma allegedly fired multiple rounds after dispute.
  • Incident followed parking argument and earlier quarrel involving dog.
  • Dhankar had returned from Singapore for his nephew's wedding.

A Former regional business head of Tech Mahindra’s Asia-Pacific region was shot dead following a dispute over parking and an earlier quarrel involving a dog in Faridabad’s Sector 21C on Dhanteras night, two days before Diwali. The deceased has been identified as Paramjeet Dhankar, who had returned to the city from Singapore just two days earlier to attend his nephew’s wedding.

Police said Paramjeet was allegedly shot by his neighbour, Mohan alias Monu Sharma, who is accused of firing around 15-16 rounds from his licensed pistol. Eight to nine bullets reportedly hit Paramjeet, killing him.

What Led To The Shooting?

Paramjeet lived on the first floor of house number 641 with his wife, son and daughter. He worked for a major national company and was based in Singapore for work. He had returned to Faridabad two days earlier for his nephew’s wedding, scheduled for November 24.

According to police, Paramjeet returned home from the gym at around 8 pm when an argument broke out over parking with Mohan alias Monu Sharma, who lived on the third floor of the same house.

Police said the two families had been involved in disputes earlier as well. Five days before the shooting, the accused had allegedly abused Paramjeet’s son during an argument over a dog.

Accused Flees With Family

The argument allegedly escalated, following which Monu opened fire at Paramjeet. After the incident, the accused reportedly fled with his family.

Police, the Crime Branch and forensic teams reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Empty cartridges were recovered from the scene.

Surajkund police station SHO Prahlad Kumar said the police were searching for the accused. Paramjeet’s post-mortem will be conducted at ESI Medical College.

Paramjeet was originally from Hisar.

Input By : Lata Gautam

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Paramjeet Dhankar?

Paramjeet Dhankar was a former regional business head for Tech Mahindra's Asia-Pacific region. He was fatally shot in Faridabad following a dispute with his neighbor.

What led to Paramjeet Dhankar's death?

He was shot following an argument over parking with his neighbor, Mohan alias Monu Sharma. This dispute was intensified by a prior quarrel involving a dog.

Who is accused of shooting Paramjeet Dhankar?

His neighbor, Mohan alias Monu Sharma, is accused of shooting him with a licensed pistol, firing around 15-16 rounds. Sharma reportedly fled with his family after the incident.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faridabad Tech Mahindra Parking Dispute Man Killed In Faridabad
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