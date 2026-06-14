Former Congress MLA's Son Shoots Wife Battling Cancer, Dies By Suicide In UP's Firozabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Retired UP sub-inspector shot wife, both died in Firozabad.

Depression, wife's serious illness cited as possible factors.

Neighbors heard gunshots; police investigation is currently underway.

A retired Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector allegedly shot his wife with his licensed revolver before turning the weapon on himself in Firozabad's Shikohabad area on Saturday night. While the former police officer died on the spot, his wife later succumbed to her injuries during treatment, police said.

The incident took place in the Subhash Chauraha area under the jurisdiction of Shikohabad Kotwali police station, triggering panic among local residents after gunshots were heard from the couple's residence.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anuj Chaudhary, the deceased, Rakesh Yadav (60), was a retired sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police and a resident of Subhash Chauraha. He was the son of late Jagdish Singh Yadav, who had represented the Shikohabad Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA in 1980.

After retiring from the police force, Rakesh Yadav had taken up legal practice.

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Depression, Wife's Illness Cited as Possible Factors

Police said preliminary information suggests that Rakesh Yadav had been suffering from severe depression for some time. His wife was battling a serious illness, reportedly cancer, which had caused him considerable emotional distress.

He was also reportedly facing a legal case, adding to his mental stress.

Gunshots Heard Around 9 PM

The incident occurred at around 9 pm when residents heard two consecutive gunshots from Yadav's house. Neighbours rushed to the residence and found the couple lying in a pool of blood.

They immediately alerted the police, following which a team from Shikohabad Kotwali reached the spot and shifted both victims to Shikohabad Joint Hospital.

Doctors declared Rakesh Yadav dead on arrival. His wife, who was critically injured, was referred to the district hospital in Firozabad, where she later died during treatment.

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Investigation Underway

Senior police officers visited the scene and inspected the crime spot following the incident. The bodies have been taken into custody, and after completing the inquest proceedings, police sent them for post-mortem examination.

Authorities said a detailed investigation is underway and legal proceedings are being carried out in connection with the case.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, seek immediate support from local emergency services, a mental health professional, or a suicide prevention helpline. Help is available.