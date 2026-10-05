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English NewsCitiesFormer Bank of Maharashtra Branch Manager Gets 7-Year Jail Term In Rs 3.61 Crore Fraud Case

Former Bank of Maharashtra Branch Manager Gets 7-Year Jail Term In Rs 3.61 Crore Fraud Case

The court on September 30 convicted Ram Bharos Meena, the then branch manager of Bank of Maharashtra's Gopalpura Bypass branch in Jaipur.

Written By : Ravi Yadav |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 04:36 PM (IST)

A CBI court in Jaipur has sentenced a former branch manager of Bank of Maharashtra to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a Rs 3.61 crore bank fraud case. The court on September 30, 2026, convicted Ram Bharos Meena, the then branch manager of Bank of Maharashtra's Gopalpura Bypass branch in Jaipur, and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2.85 lakh.

The court also sentenced a private individual, Makhan Lal Meena, to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

CBI Registered Case In 2016

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on November 9, 2016, based on a written complaint filed by the Bank of Maharashtra's Zonal Office in Jaipur on June 3, 2016.

The complaint alleged that Ram Bharos Meena had misused his position and resorted to cheating and forgery to sanction loans in 17 accounts between January 15, 2015 and May 6, 2015.

According to the allegations, the loans were sanctioned without valid loan applications, documents or security, causing an alleged wrongful loss of Rs 3.61 crore to the bank.

CBI Filed Chargesheet In 2020

After completing its investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the two accused on July 9, 2020. The charges were framed against them on December 1, 2021. The CBI court subsequently convicted both accused and pronounced their sentences on September 30, 2026.

About the author Ravi Yadav

Ravi Yadav is a journalist with ABP Live, covering breaking news and major developments from across the country. He has extensively reported on high-impact stories, including the NEET paper leak controversy, Enforcement Directorate raids, and other significant political, legal, and investigative developments, bringing readers timely and in-depth coverage.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
India News Bank Of Maharashtra
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