A major accident was narrowly averted during Republic Day celebrations at the Makthal Tahsildar office in Telangana, where State Forest and Environment Minister Vakiti Srihari had a close call. As the minister was unfurling the national flag, the flagpole suddenly snapped and collapsed.

Several people present at the venue sustained injuries, though the minister remained unharmed. The incident has raised serious questions about administrative negligence, especially as it comes soon after a recent controversy in which BRS leader Kotha Prabhakar was seen hoisting the national flag upside down.

Flagpole Broke, Crashed To Ground

The incident occurred at around 9 am on Monday, when Minister Vakiti Srihari arrived to attend the official Republic Day function in Makthal. After the national anthem, as the minister pulled the rope to unfurl the Tricolour, the iron flagpole broke and crashed to the ground instead of the flag being raised. Panic ensued as the heavy steel pole fell along with the flag.

The collapsing pole struck several police personnel and officials standing near the minister, leaving them injured. The minister escaped because he was standing slightly ahead at the time of the accident.

The episode has once again highlighted growing lapses in the conduct of official ceremonies in Telangana. Earlier, the state had witnessed another embarrassing incident in which BRS leader Kotha Prabhakar mistakenly hoisted the national flag upside down, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition. While the minister is safe, the latest mishap has exposed serious administrative slackness and raised concerns over whether officials are treating national events with the seriousness they deserve.