Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFlagpole Collapses At Republic Day Event In Telangana, Minister Vakiti Srihari Narrowly Escapes

Flagpole Collapses At Republic Day Event In Telangana, Minister Vakiti Srihari Narrowly Escapes

The incident occurred at around 9 am on Monday, when Minister Vakiti Srihari arrived to attend the official Republic Day function in Makthal.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 02:24 PM (IST)

A major accident was narrowly averted during Republic Day celebrations at the Makthal Tahsildar office in Telangana, where State Forest and Environment Minister Vakiti Srihari had a close call. As the minister was unfurling the national flag, the flagpole suddenly snapped and collapsed.

Several people present at the venue sustained injuries, though the minister remained unharmed. The incident has raised serious questions about administrative negligence, especially as it comes soon after a recent controversy in which BRS leader Kotha Prabhakar was seen hoisting the national flag upside down.

Flagpole Broke, Crashed To Ground

The incident occurred at around 9 am on Monday, when Minister Vakiti Srihari arrived to attend the official Republic Day function in Makthal. After the national anthem, as the minister pulled the rope to unfurl the Tricolour, the iron flagpole broke and crashed to the ground instead of the flag being raised. Panic ensued as the heavy steel pole fell along with the flag.

The collapsing pole struck several police personnel and officials standing near the minister, leaving them injured. The minister escaped because he was standing slightly ahead at the time of the accident.

The episode has once again highlighted growing lapses in the conduct of official ceremonies in Telangana. Earlier, the state had witnessed another embarrassing incident in which BRS leader Kotha Prabhakar mistakenly hoisted the national flag upside down, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition. While the minister is safe, the latest mishap has exposed serious administrative slackness and raised concerns over whether officials are treating national events with the seriousness they deserve.

Related Video

Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Republic Day 2026 Telangana Accident Republic Day
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move
Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move
News
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Lifestyle
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
India
China President Xi Jinping Labels India 'Friend And Partner' In R-Day Message
China President Xi Jinping Labels India 'Friend And Partner' In R-Day Message
Advertisement

Videos

Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Republic Day 2026: Jammu & Kashmir Tableau Showcases Handicrafts and Folk Traditions
Breaking News: Indian Air Force Showcases Power with Grand Fly-Past on Republic Day 2026
Republic Day 2026: Rafale Jets Thunder Across Sky, India’s Aerial Power on Full Display
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget