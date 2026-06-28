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English NewsCitiesFive Of Family Killed As Speeding Car Rams Truck On Maharashtra's Samruddhi Expressway

Five Of Family Killed As Speeding Car Rams Truck On Maharashtra's Samruddhi Expressway

Five people, including a young girl, were killed after a speeding car rammed into a truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Amravati district.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Five family members died in a Samruddhi Expressway car-truck crash.
  • Speeding car from Nagpur rammed truck, killing all occupants instantly.
  • Accident reignites road safety concerns on frequently dangerous expressway.
  • Stricter enforcement and monitoring requested to prevent future crashes.

Five people, including a young girl, were killed after a speeding car crashed into a truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on the stretch of the expressway passing through Dhamangaon Railway tehsil. According to preliminary information, the car was travelling from Nagpur towards Mumbai when it rammed into a truck moving ahead of it.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled.

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Five Family Members Killed, Rescue Operation Launched

Police said two men, two women and a young girl travelling in the car died on the spot.

Preliminary information suggests that all five victims were members of the same family from Chandrapur district. Their identities have not yet been officially disclosed.

Police and emergency response teams rushed to the scene after receiving information about the accident and launched rescue and recovery operations.

Authorities later cleared the wreckage from the expressway and began investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

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Fresh Safety Concerns Over Expressway

The accident has once again raised concerns over road safety on the Samruddhi Expressway, which has witnessed several fatal crashes since becoming operational.

Local residents said that despite the presence of CCTV cameras along the highway, speeding vehicles continue to pose a serious safety risk. They have called for stricter enforcement of speed limits, enhanced monitoring and stronger traffic management measures to prevent similar accidents.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on the Samruddhi Expressway?

A speeding car crashed into a truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Saturday. Five people were killed in the incident.

How many people died in the accident?

Five people died on the spot, including two men, two women, and a young girl. Preliminary information suggests all were members of the same family.

Where did the accident take place?

The accident occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway, specifically on the stretch passing through Dhamangaon Railway tehsil in Amravati district.

What safety concerns have been raised after this crash?

The accident has reignited concerns about road safety on the Samruddhi Expressway due to past fatal crashes. Locals advocate for stricter speed enforcement and enhanced monitoring.

Published at : 28 Jun 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Samruddhi Expressway
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