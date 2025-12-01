Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Five Killed In Horrific Road Accident In Maharashtra; Newlywed Couple Critically Injured

Five Killed In Horrific Road Accident In Maharashtra; Newlywed Couple Critically Injured

The tragic crash occurred in Pangri village of Barshi tehsil after a head-on collision between a car and a truck.

By : Mrityunjay Singh | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A horrific road accident took place in Maharashtra's Solapur on Monday. A car heading to Tuljapur for a temple visit met with a major accident, killing five people on the spot. According to information, a newly married couple and several of their family members were travelling in the car for a devdarshan in Tuljapur. The newlyweds have been critically injured in the incident.

The tragic crash occurred in Pangri village of Barshi tehsil after a head-on collision between a car and a truck. The car was completely mangled in the accident, which happened near the Jambhalbet Bridge close to Pangri village.

Solapur Accident Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Gautam Kamble, Jaya Kamble, Sanjay Waghmare, and Sarika Waghmare. Another woman also died on the spot. Newlyweds Aniket Gautam Kamble and Meghna Aniket Kamble, who were married just four days ago, sustained serious injuries.

Police reached the spot as soon as they received information and shifted the injured to a private hospital in Barshi for treatment. According to preliminary details, Aniket and Meghna were married on 26 November. Their family members were taking them to Tuljapur for devdarshan when the tragic accident occurred en route.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
Published at : 01 Dec 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
Solapur Maharashtra Accident
