Five Injured After Lift Plunges From 4th Floor Of 18-Storey Building In Mumbai

At least five people were injured when a lift crashed from the fourth floor of an 18-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Byculla area on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 10 pm at Jay Krupa Tower in Ghodapdeo Cross Lane No. 1, officials told PTI, citing inputs from the Mumbai Police Control Room. Preliminary findings suggest the elevator fell due to a suspected cable malfunction, a civic official said.

Emergency teams, including personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, BEST, ambulance services and ward staff, quickly reached the building and carried out rescue operations.

Among the injured, three were taken to the state-run JJ Hospital, while one each was admitted to Balaji Hospital and Jaslok Hospital. Authorities said all five individuals are currently in stable condition.