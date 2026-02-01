Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFive Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing

Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing

According to investigators, the incident came to light after residents alerted authorities, prompting Mumbai Police to swing into action.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
Mumbai’s Crime Branch has arrested five people from Pune in connection with a late-night firing incident outside the residence of Bollywood producer-director Rohit Shetty. The suspects have been brought to Mumbai and will be produced before a local court. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 am in the Juhu area, where five rounds were reportedly fired in quick succession. No injuries were reported. Police launched an immediate investigation, forming multiple teams to trace those involved.

Five Arrested, No Injuries Reported

According to investigators, the incident came to light after residents alerted authorities, prompting Mumbai Police to swing into action. Around a dozen teams were deployed to track down the suspects, leading to the arrests in Pune within hours.

Officials confirmed that all five accused will now face questioning in Mumbai as part of a wider probe into the motive behind the firing. While no damage or casualties were reported, police are treating the case seriously due to the high-profile nature of the target.

Authorities are also verifying the backgrounds of those arrested and examining whether the attack was planned or spontaneous.

Viral Claim Under Probe

Meanwhile, a post circulating on social media has claimed responsibility on behalf of members allegedly linked to the Anmol Bishnoi gang, naming individuals including Shubham Lonkar, Arzu Bishnoi, Hari Boxer and Harman Sandhu.

However, police have dismissed these claims for now, suggesting the incident may have been a publicity stunt. Sources said investigators are analysing all possible angles, including the authenticity of the viral post and any potential gang connections.

Police are also probing whether the firing was intended as intimidation or simply meant to attract attention online.

In a related development, officers confirmed that Shubham Lonkar remains absconding in connection with the murder case of Baba Siddique, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation. Senior officials stressed that forensic evidence from the scene, CCTV footage from nearby buildings and mobile phone data are being reviewed to establish a clear sequence of events.

For now, security around the filmmaker’s residence has been increased, while authorities continue questioning the suspects to determine who orchestrated the shooting and why. Police said further details would be shared once initial interrogations are complete.

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
Rohit Shetty Lawrence Bishnoi Rohit Shetty House Friring
